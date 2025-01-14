EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)

They may have come close to testing the limits of my bearish bias, but we finally saw momentum turn south for EUR/AUD and the ASX 200. However, with Wall Street indices looking steady above key support levels, a cheeky bounce could be due before the anticipated losses resume.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:22 AM
EUR/AUD technical analysis

Last week I noted some symmetrical qualities of price action EUR/AUD. On the bullish side of the equation was a strong rally which began with a false break of the June and October lows, before printing a bullish flag and sustained move. Last week I noted the inverse appeared to be playing out, with a sudden momentum shift at resistance and potential bear flag. A breakout of which has since occurred.

20250114euraud

  • A bearish engulfing candle formed on Monday to confirm a bear-flag breakout
  • A 61.8% projection lands near the December VPOC (volume point of control) and Jan 2 low, making it a viable target for bears
  • A 100% projection (bear-flag target) lands near the 200-day SMA and November VAH (value area high), which is also an area of interest for bears

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in 2025

 

Wall Street futures (S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100)

It was anything but Santa’s rally in December, with its end-of-month gains failing to impress considering its losses earlier in the month. And January hasn’t fared too well either so far, with traders struggling to lift the bid while we all await President Trump’s return. However, they are holding above levels of support which could prompt a sympathy-bounce, and in turn help the ASX recover from recent losses.

20250114WallStreet

  • 5800 has been a strong level of support for the S&P 500, and Monday’s bullish pinbar held above this key level without testing it to show demand around this key level
  • A 2-bar bullish reversal (bullish piercing pattern) closed back above the November low on the Dow Jones, suggesting a bear trap could be in motion
  • The Nasdaq 100 remains elevated above its November low, and Monday’s bullish pinbar is holding above 20,680 support for now
  • Bullish divergences have also formed on all three indices on the daily RSI (2)

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

 

ASX 200 futures (SPI 200) technical analysis

Losses from the December high were direct, providing only a 2-day sympathy-bounce along the way. This made me suspicious of the gains seen earlier in January, and placed me on guard for another leg lower. And that leg appears to have begun.

 

The 5-day rally which terminated last week failed to take out the 18 December high, leaving a double top at 8632. Also note that the ASX failed to print a daily close above the weekly VPOC (volume point of control) or FOMC high. The fact these clues were then followed up with 3-bearish days totalling a decline of -2.7% adds weigh to the argument that a 3-wave correction is now complete. If so, it also implies an eventual break beneath the 7995 low set on 24 December.

 

Still, we should be on guard for a mini bounce from 8132 support, given how Wall Street is trading around key support levels.   

20250114asx200

  • Bears could therefore seek to fade into any such bounce while prices hold below 8300, and await evidence of a swing high on the daily chart
  • A break below 8130 brings the 200-day SMA into focus (8055) near a 61.8% Fibonacci projection
  • 7995 and 8000 makes a likely support zone near the lower trendline, a break beneath which assumes a larger risk-off environment

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD Forex EUR AUD ASX Indices Wall Street APAC session

Economic Calendar

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.