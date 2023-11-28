EUR/AUD looking heavy as support gives way

EUR/AUD has broken horizontal and uptrend support on the four hourly chart, generating a short setup with decent risk-reward.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:06 AM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

EUR/AUD has broken horizontal and uptrend support on the four hourly chart, generating a short setup with decent risk-reward.

Having been rejected at horizontal resistance at 1.6650 to begin the trading week, the pair has been in unwind mode ever since, falling a big figure in total. Not only has this seen EUR/AUD break horizontal support at 1.6570 following multiple attempts, but also uptrend support dating back to the beginning of October. Helpfully, after printing an intraday low around 1.6530, it has bounced in recently, seeing it move back towards prior support. For those considering shorts based purely on price action, you could set an initial downside target of 1.6460 with a stop above 1.6580 for protection.

euraud nov 28

For those who like to keep a track of upcoming known risk events, those carrying the potential to move EUR/AUD meaningfully include inflation reports from the Eurozone, Australia and US over the next couple of days, along with China’s official PMI surveys on Thursday.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: EUR AUD EUR AUD FX

Latest market news

View more
Yen bulls return, EUR/USD benefits from soft dollar bets: COT report
Today 02:47 AM
Nasdaq 100 overcooked, USD/JPY underdone given the shift in US yields
Yesterday 11:59 PM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 continue to go their separate ways: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Small Gold ETP buying in China with interesting scope
Yesterday 08:49 PM
2024 Market Outlook: US Dollar in Focus as Central Banks Pivot
Yesterday 08:19 PM
Gold glistens, oil halts slide
Yesterday 07:53 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR AUD articles

asia_04
AUD/USD, EUR/AUD: Elevated China pessimism becomes Aussie dollar bullish
By:
David Scutt
October 10, 2023 12:34 AM
    gold_07
    Gold, EUR/AUD analysis: Asian Open – 05/09/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    September 4, 2023 10:50 PM
      Australian flag
      Australia's softer inflation could see the RBA hold rates next week
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 29, 2023 02:27 AM
        Market chart
        European Open: Cautious trade to start the week, EUR/AUD in focus
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 20, 2023 05:32 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.