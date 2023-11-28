EUR/AUD looking heavy as support gives way

EUR/AUD has broken horizontal and uptrend support on the four hourly chart, generating a short setup with decent risk-reward.

Having been rejected at horizontal resistance at 1.6650 to begin the trading week, the pair has been in unwind mode ever since, falling a big figure in total. Not only has this seen EUR/AUD break horizontal support at 1.6570 following multiple attempts, but also uptrend support dating back to the beginning of October. Helpfully, after printing an intraday low around 1.6530, it has bounced in recently, seeing it move back towards prior support. For those considering shorts based purely on price action, you could set an initial downside target of 1.6460 with a stop above 1.6580 for protection.

For those who like to keep a track of upcoming known risk events, those carrying the potential to move EUR/AUD meaningfully include inflation reports from the Eurozone, Australia and US over the next couple of days, along with China’s official PMI surveys on Thursday.

-- Written by David Scutt

