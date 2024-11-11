EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD: Respectful of key levels despite global volatility

Amid global volatility, key levels on these Aussie crosses continued to be respected. We look at potential setups as we enter the new trading week.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 11, 2024 12:51 AM
aus_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/AUD rebound stalls below key resistance; selling rallies favoured
  • GBP/AUD bullish setup in play after breaking through support

Overview

Though the US election, Federal Reserve interest rate decision and China stimulus announcement late Friday obliterated many technicals levels for currencies against the US dollar, for Aussie dollar crosses, it was a different story. Remarkably, through the volatility, many known levels on EUR/AUD and GBP/USD continued to be respected.

EUR/AUD: selling rallies preferred

EURAUD Nov 11 2024 2

Source: TradingView

EUR/AUD rebounded strongly from 1.6164 on Friday, reversing back to test former uptrend support dating back to early October. However, the price was unable to break through the level, likely reflecting the proximity of the 50-day moving average just above, along with resistance from 1.6318, a level that repelled numerous bullish probes in September and October.

While RSI (14) and MACD are providing mixed signals on momentum, the inclination is to sell rallies should the price hold beneath this resistance zone. The preference would be to enter short trades closer to 1.6300, allowing for a stop to be placed above the 50DMA for protection. As for potential targets, 1.6161, 1.6115 and 1.6000 screen as appropriate.

If the price were to break above the resistance zone, the bearish bias would be negated.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

GBP/AUD: uptrend break would reinforce bullish bias

GBPAUD Nov 11 2024

Source: TradingView 

While the preference is to sell rips in EUR/AUD, the story is more nuanced for GBP/AUD given the price action last week.

The bullish engulfing candle last Friday saw the price reverse back through 1.9588, a level that previously acted as support over recent weeks. It has since backtested and bounced from it in early Asian trade on Monday.

Some may be prepared to initiate longs based purely on the price action, although it would be preferable to see the price break back above the uptrend that began on October 3 first. That would add conviction to the bullish bias, allowing for longs to be established with a stop below 1.9588 for protection. Selling may be encountered from 1.9780, although the ideal trade target would be the October 30 high of 1.9886. Momentum indicators are mixed, although RSI (14) broke the downtrend it was sitting in with conviction on Friday.

If the price were to break and hold beneath 1.9588, the setup could be flipped, allowing for shorts to be established with a stop above the level for protection. Along with 1.9430, other potential targets include 1.9347 and 200DMA.

Fundamental considerations 

From a fundamental perspective, key events to watch this week include UK wage data and the German ZEW survey on Tuesday, Australian wage data on Wednesday, followed by Australian jobs data and speeches from RBA Governor Michele Bullock and UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves on Thursday. Broadly, a positive risk environment should support the AUD against European currencies.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas EUR AUD GBP AUD

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.