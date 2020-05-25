EU indices up this morning TA focus on Sanofi

European stocks report | Deutsche Lufthansa | Sanofi | Kuehne + Nagel

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 25, 2020 4:08 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EU indices up this morning | TA focus on Sanofi

INDICES
Friday, European stocks were mixed, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index ending flat. Germany's DAX 30 edged up less than 0.1%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.4%, while France's CAC 40 was little changed.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
45% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged Friday.
63% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 60% Thursday (below the 20D moving average).
26% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 25% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index eased 0.9pt to 31.42, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: none
3mths relative low: none

Europe Best 3 sectors
media, travel & leisure, real estate

Europe worst 3 sectors
banks, energy, food & beverage

INTEREST RATE
ThThe 10yr Bund yield fell 3bps to -0.5% (above its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread rose 0bp to -19bps (above its 20D MA).

ECONOMIC DATA
GE 07:00: Q1 GDP Growth Rate QoQ final, exp.: -0.1%
GE 07:00: Q1 GDP Growth Rate YoY final, exp.: 0.4%
GE 09:00: May Ifo expectations, exp.: 69.4
GE 09:00: May Ifo Current Conditions, exp.: 79.5
GE 09:00: May Ifo Business Climate, exp.: 74.3
FR 14:00: 6-Mth BTF auction
FR 14:00: 12-Mth BTF auction
FR 14:00: 3-Mth BTF auction

MORNING TRADING
In In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD fell to 1.0894 while GBP/USD rebounded to 1.2180. USD/JPY edged up to 107.68.

Spot gold dropped to $1,728 an ounce.

#GERMANY#
Deutsche Lufthansa's, an airline company: 9 billion euros government bailout plan slowed, amid ongoing discussions to ensure swift European Union approval, reported Bloomberg citing people familiar with the matter.

#FRANCE#
Sanofi, a pharmaceutical company, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that their Dupixent (dupilumab) eosinophilic esophagitis phase 3 trial meets both co-primary endpoints. From a chartist point of view, following a sharp pullback, the bullish dynamic, triggered by the consolidation wedge shaped between August 2015 and September 2019 has resumed. Furthermore, an ascending trend line born in 2008 is also in support. Target 100.  


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

#SWITZERLAND#
Kuehne + Nagel, a transport and logistics company, will possibly have 20% to 25% less employees after the coronavirus pandemic, according to the company's major shareholder Klaus-Michael Kuehne cited by German newspaper Die Welt.


EX-DIVIDEND
Crédit Agricole: E0.7
Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Silver forecast: gold and silver set stage to extend 2024 gains
Today 03:06 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Breaks Out, Tests 2024 High
Today 01:56 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX edges higher ahead of Powell & CPI data later this week
Today 01:02 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – July 8, 2024
Today 12:55 PM
EURUSD Outlook: French Political Uncertainties vs Fed Rate Cut Bets
Today 10:56 AM
Weekly Equities Forecast: JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup
Today 09:12 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Research
JPY, EUR, CAD, AUD, Crude Oil Analysis: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
July 1, 2024 03:53 AM
    trading floor
    Silver’s bullish break under threat with aggressive sellers parked above
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 25, 2024 06:51 AM
      gold_02
      Gold consolidating bullish break, tailwinds to strengthen next week?
      By:
      David Scutt
      June 21, 2024 06:25 AM
        commodities trading
        Silver leads the breakout for gold, but resistance looms
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 20, 2024 06:05 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.