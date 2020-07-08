EU indices down again| TA focus on Deutsche Post

Victrex, a supplier of high performance polymer, posted a 3Q trading statement: "Q3 Group sales volume was down 12% to 805 tonnes (Q3 2019: 912 tonnes), with Group revenue down 18% to £58.8m (Q3 2019: £72.0m) reflecting mix as a key driver. On a year to date basis, (to the end of Q3) Group sales volume of 2,797 tonnes is broadly in line with the prior year (2019 YTD: 2,811 tonnes), with YTD Group revenue of £210.3m down 3% (YTD 2019: £217.8m)."



FirstGroup, a transport group, released full-year results: "Group revenue in constant currency +7.2% or +2.6% excluding the West Coast Partnership franchise (now branded Avanti West Coast) that started in December 2019; reported Group revenue +8.8%. (...) Statutory operating loss of £(152.7)m (2019: profit of £9.8m) and statutory EPS of (27.0)p (2019: (5.5)p) include the Greyhound impairment charge of £186.9m (of which £124.4m was in the first half), North American self-insurance provision of £141.3m, restructuring and reorganisation costs of £58.2m, and coronavirus-related charges of £21.5m"



Rio Tinto, a giant metals miner, was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Goldman Sachs.





#GERMANY - AUSTRIA#

Deutsche Post, a package delivery company, announced that preliminary 2Q EBIT rose 16% on year to 890 million euros and full-year EBIT is expected between 3.5 - 3.8 billion euros. From a chartist point of view, the share is supported by a rising trend line drawn from March 2020 and is aiming a key horizontal resistance at 35 euros. The 20DMA should act as a trailing stop for buyers. Above 31.2 euros look for the horizontal resistance at 35 and 38.15 euros in extension.





Delivery Hero, an online food-delivery service provider, said it has launched the issue of convertible bonds and is targeting gross proceeds in the amount of up to 1.5 billion euros. The company added that it intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes and to take advantage of attractive investment opportunities that may arise.



OMV, an Austrian integrated oil and gas company, reported that 2Q hydrocarbon production fell 5.3% on year to 464,000 barrel of oil equivalent per day.



Lanxess, a chemical company, was downgraded to "sell" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs.





#FRANCE#

Iliad, a telecommunication services provider, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at HSBC.





#SPAIN - PORTUGAL - GREECE#

Repsol, a fossil fuel company, said its refining margin dropped to 3.0 dollars a barrel in 2Q from 3.5 dollars a barrel in the prior-year period.





#SCANDINAVIA - DENMARK#

Nokia, a telecommunications and IT group, was downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight" at JPMorgan.



Swedish Match, a a Swedish tobacco company, was downgraded to "equalweight" from "overweight" at Barclays.





EX-DIVIDEND

