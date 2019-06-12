EU FX Handover US CPI Eyed


A summary of news and snapshot of moves ahead of the US session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 12, 2019 9:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

  • JPY and GBP were the strongest, while AUD was the weakest
  • Stocks weakened as US-China trade concerns resurfaced ahead of US CPI, boosting gold and yen
  • Boris Johnson has begun his official campaign to become the next UK PM, says he's not aiming for a no-deal Brexit outcome and GBP showed slight positive reaction to this.
  • Investors will be watching the upcoming publication of US consumer inflation data closely. This has the potential to cause bonds, dollar, metals and stocks to move sharply as it could impact interest rate expectations in one or the other direction.


Related tags: Forex CPI

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, Nasdaq, S&P 500, gold analysis: Forward testing US CPI
Today 05:39 AM
NZD/USD: What one hawkish forecaster giveth, 38 dovish forecasters taketh away
Today 04:43 AM
AUD/USD bulls battling against stubborn sellers into US CPI
Today 02:27 AM
GBP/JPY: Eying bullish break to multi-year highs ahead of key economic reports
Yesterday 11:31 PM
EUR/USD falters at 1.08 on CPI-eve, USD/JPY remains buoyant: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:08 PM
US CPI Preview: USD/JPY Tests 2024 Highs, Tame Inflation Expected
Yesterday 03:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

inflation_03
US CPI Preview: USD/JPY Tests 2024 Highs, Tame Inflation Expected
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 03:26 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    GBP/USD analysis: Currency pair of the week – February 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:30 PM
      EUR/USD, US dollar, Dow Jones, crude oil analysis: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 03:11 AM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: US inflation, AU jobs figures to drive AUD
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 11, 2024 08:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.