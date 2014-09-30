eu cpi estimate due to set the tone 75352014

The Asian session was active again last night with lots of data releases in Japan, Australia, New Zealand and China.  Main reactions have been for […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 30, 2014 5:18 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Asian session was active again last night with lots of data releases in Japan, Australia, New Zealand and China.  Main reactions have been for the AUD and NZD after having big falls yesterday mainly due to the intervention from the RBNZ. They have gained around 50 points back based on decent China factory activity staying in the expansion territory above the 50 level.

The JPY gained some more since yesterday’s move, with USD/JPY now trading 109.30 after industrial production was a disappointment to the economy.  We are still yet to break the 110.00, which we will likely see if we can break recent highs of 109.74.

Tonight there is more important data due out from Asian countries, mainly the Chinese manufacturing PMI expected at no change at 51.1, and Aussie retail sales expected to have no change at 0.4%.

The euro has been subdued of late in a range of 1.2662 – 1.2716, I would look for a break of these to see a direction forming again.  Data out today could have the effect it needs to do that, with German unemployment due out as -2k from 2k previous and EU CPI flash estimate y/y due out as 0.3% from 0.4%, looking to put more pressure on the ECB and its actions it will take with the upcoming ECB meeting.

The pound has started strong today with an early push up to 1.6270, even with disappointments in consumer confidence and nationwide housing prices both down.  The bigger data releases are yet to come at 9:30am today with the current account at an expected better rate of -16.9b from -18.5b, and GDP q/q set to be the same as last at 0.8%.

Other important data due out is from Canada with the GDP m/m data expected at 0.2% down from 0.3% previous.  The US Consumer confidence expected at 92.2 from 92.4.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.660-1.2625-1.2500  | Resistance 1.2716-1.2773-1.2842

 

USD/JPY

Supports 109.19-108.44-108.24   Resistance 109.74-109.95

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6220-1.6160-1.6055  Resistance 1.6273-1.6341-1.6415

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.