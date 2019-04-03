Equity Handover Fifth April TEST

April 3, 2019 9:10 AM
Equity Handover 5th April 2019 [test email]

  • European shares remain largely in step with advances in global shares as optimism about U.S.-China trade talks buoys sentiment. Still, gains were moderate by mid-session as investors awaited confirmation that economic fundamentals warranted further upside after regional gauges for Europe and Asia reached 8-month highs earlier in the week
  • Among the largest European markets, Italy’s outperformed slightly as it caught up with wider gains following an early-week slip on talk of a growth downgrade
  • Better-than-expected German data and softening Brexit concerns, despite uncertainty, underpin investors’ mood
  • Looking ahead, it’s all about the U.S. monthly jobs data that are expected at 13.30 GMT. As always though, traders should definitely not overlook Canada’s monthly employment readings scheduled at the same time

Stock market snapshot as of [05/04/2019 13:13:23]


Source: Refinitiv/City Index


