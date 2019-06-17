Equity Handover: Facebook Gains 4% on Cryptocurrency Optimism

Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.

Headlines

After trading in positive territory for the entire day, US indices closed essentially flat in a quiet session.

Communication Services (XLC) was the best performing sector on the day; Financials (XLF) were the weakest.

US macroeconomic data:

The Empire Fed Manufacturing Index (June) dropped to a nearly 3-year low at -8.6.



The NAHB Housing Market Index (June) dropped to 64, below 67 expected

Stocks on the move: Facebook (FB) rose 4% ahead of the tomorrow’s release of the whitepaper for its cryptocurrency Libra coin Netflix (NFLX) tacked on 3% after an analyst at Piper Jaffray issued a bullish forecast for US subscriber growth. Array BioPharma (ARRY) rocketed 56% after agreeing to be acquired by Pfizer for $11.4B. Auction house Sotheby’s (BID) rallied 59% in a $3.7B takeover deal from BidFair USA.



*There are no high-impact corporate announcements expected during tomorrow’s Asian session.*







