Equity Briefing Unilever Centrica Twitter and Snap

Consumer goods giant Unilever and British Gas-owner Centrica will release interim results this morning, while attention this afternoon will be over in the US where scoail media platforms Twitter and Snap will report second-quarter earnings.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
July 22, 2021 2:08 AM
Unilever

Unilever will release second-quarter and interim results this morning. Unilever is hoping to bounce back this year and deliver 3% to 5% underlying sales growth, and we already know that came in at the upper end of that range in the first half. Analysts expect second-quarter revenue to come in broadly flat year-on-year at EUR13.40 billion even as Unilever starts to come up against weak comparatives from the year before when the pandemic hit. Revenue in the first-half is expected to come in at EUR25.72 billion, 0.1% higher than the year before. But interim adjusted EPS is expected to fall 7.3% year-on-year to EUR1.25.

Centrica

Centrica will release interim results today. Analysts are expecting Centrica, best-known for owning British Gas, to see revenue jump to $18.09 billion in the first half from just £12.52 billion the year before, but for adjusted EPS to fall to 1.80p from 2.50p. Guidance will be closely watched after Centrica refrained from providing a firm outlook due to the uncertainty being caused by the pandemic.

Twitter and Snap

Earnings season continues over in the US with social media platforms Twitter and Snap to report second-quarter results today. Twitter is expected to report 10% year-on-year growth in users and analysts anticipate it will hit the upper-end of expectations with revenue of $1.06 billion and that its quarterly net loss will shrink to $0.13 from $1.56. Meanwhile, Snap is forecast to deliver 22% growth in users and Wall Street expects the company to beat its own guidance with revenue of $845.5 million and adjusted Ebitda of $2.6 million. 

