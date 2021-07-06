Equity Briefing Sainsburys Ocado and Purplebricks

Sainsbury’s releases a first-quarter update this morning, Ocado publishes interim results and Purplebricks is scheduled to report full-year earnings.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
July 6, 2021 2:16 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Equity Briefing: Sainsbury’s, Ocado and Purplebricks

Want the latest news to come to you?

You can get the latest market-moving news and incisive insight sent straight to your inbox every day, including the Equity Briefing, by subscribing to receive our market commentary updates.

Click here to subscribe.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s will release a first-quarter trading update this morning. These updates only focus on sales growth and don’t usually provide hard revenue figures.

The latest data from Kantar suggest Sainsbury’s delivered 10.2% sales growth over the 12 weeks to June 14, reported to be driven by its strong online offering and its convenience stores and giving an idea of how it performed. Still, that trailed the 12.1% growth at Tesco and the 10.5% growth at Morrisons but was ahead of Asda’s mild 6.3% rise in sales.

While evidence suggests that grocers have continued to benefit from strong growth even as restaurants, pubs and other venues have reopened as lockdown eases, Sainsbury’s has warned it will be coming up against strong comparatives from last year when demand exploded as the pandemic erupted.  

Investors should also watch for any adjustments made to the outlook. Sainsbury’s said earlier this year that it agreed with the consensus among analysts that it can deliver underlying pretax profit of around £620 million in the current financial year. That would compare to the £356 million delivered in the last financial year and the £586 million booked the prior year before the pandemic hit.

The update comes as interest In the UK supermarket sector heats up following the bidding war that has started for Morrisons. Having turned down a £5.5 billion offer from Clayton, Dublier & Rice last week, it has now accepted a £6.3 billion offer from a rival consortium of investors, who are keen to tap-into Morrison’s large freehold property estate and supply chain that sees it make more of its own food compared to its rivals. With another private equity group, Apollo, also stating that it could be the third firm to make an offer for Morrisons, there are signs that the strong appetite for the sector could look at other players in the market if they are unable to snap-up Morrisons.

Ocado

Meanwhile, Ocado will release interim results today covering the six months to the end of May.

The latest data on the grocery sector from Kantar suggested Ocado currently has its highest-ever share of the market at around 1.7%, driven by ‘industry-high sales growth’ of 42.2% in the 12 weeks to June 14. For comparison, its larger peers Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons delivered growth of around 10% to 12% in the period.

Kantar said the industry-leading growth was down to the continued boom in online grocery shopping, which plays into Ocado’s hands as the only online-only grocer. It is thought around one-in-five Brits are now ordering online even as lockdown eases.

The consensus among analysts, according to Bloomberg, is for revenue in the first half to rise to £1.84 billion from £1.08 billion the year before, and for Ebitda to jump to £65.7 million from £19.8 million.

Still, the question hanging over Ocado is whether Brits will maintain their appetite for online grocery shopping as lockdown eases. While its rivals have store sales to fall back on should there be any drop in online orders, Ocado does not enjoy the same level of resilience. Investors will be closely watching the growth figures between the first and second quarters for signs of a slowdown.

Importantly, the results in the second quarter will be impacted by strong comparatives from the year before when demand initially exploded when the pandemic erupted. So, whilst its retail unit, the grocery arm working with Marks & Spencer, delivered just under 40% growth in the 13 weeks to the end of February 2021 when the country was still in lockdown, it will struggle to deliver that level of growth in the second quarter when it comes up against tougher figures.  Still, Ocado has said revenue will be higher in the second quarter than the year before.

Purplebricks

Purplebricks will publish full-year results this morning.

The online estate agent has already revealed that it delivered a ‘strong performance’ that saw instructions rise 12% to 60,238 from only 53,680 the year before. It said trading was ahead of expectations in the second half, which investors hope can set the stage for the new financial year too.

The company said annual adjusted Ebitda should come in line with expectations. The current consensus among analysts is that annual revenue will fall to £88 million from £111.1 million and that adjusted Ebitda will rise to £2.6 million from £1.8 million.

Revenue was hurt by the initial disruption caused by the pandemic, but the trend is moving in the right direction, especially after the market was buoyed by the extension to the Stamp Duty holiday as well as the introduction of lower-deposit margins. Investors will be keen to learn how it has performed in the initial weeks of the new financial year, especially now some incentives like the Stamp Duty holiday have expired.

How to trade top stocks

You can trade a variety of stocks with City Index by following these four steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq analysis: What now after CPI-related sell-off?
Today 05:00 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: Cable at Key 1.2525 Support after Cool UK CPI
Today 04:03 PM
EUR/USD analysis: More losses could be on the way
Today 10:45 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
Today 05:39 AM
EUR/USD: Dangling precariously as supports give way
Today 05:31 AM
Australia’s ASX 200 vulnerable on shakeout of soft-landing bets
Today 02:44 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

aus_05
Australia’s ASX 200 vulnerable on shakeout of soft-landing bets
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:44 AM
    downtrend chart
    Hang Seng’s suspect price action at odds with bullish narratives
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 8, 2024 01:01 AM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 rebound on China market surge, not RBA
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 6, 2024 06:14 AM
        china_03
        China’s stock market rescue brings in reinforcements
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 6, 2024 02:57 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.