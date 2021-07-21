﻿

Equity Briefing Royal Mail Nichols and Antofagasta

Royal Mail is due to release a trading update this morning, soft drinks firm Nichols will release interim results, and Chilean copper miner Antofagasta publishes a second-quarter production report.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
July 21, 2021 2:10 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Equity Briefing | Royal Mail Share Price | Nichols Share Price | Antofagasta Share Price

Want the latest news to come to you?

You can get the latest market-moving news and incisive insight sent straight to your inbox every day, including the Equity Briefing, by subscribing to receive our market commentary updates.

Click here to subscribe.

Royal Mail

Royal Mail will release a trading update this morning ahead of its annual general meeting today. This will be the first insight into how it has performed since it released its annual results in May covering the year to the end of March.

Royal Mail has transformed itself during the pandemic, shifting more toward parcels from its traditional business of sending letters and investing in its digital operations, which sent revenue and earnings soaring last year. The update is likely to focus on volumes and revenue as well as the outlook for the remainder of the year, having previously warned the future was too uncertain to provide specific targets.

Nichols

Soft drinks company Nichols will report interim results today. Having been hit hard by the pandemic, demand has been steadily recovering.

First-quarter revenue was down 5.9% year-on-year, but that was a smaller decline than seen in 2020 and investors will hope that trend continued in the second. The company said in April that international sales were helping offset the loss of sales to restaurants and other hospitality sites in the UK during lockdown – an issue that should have eased now that restrictions have been eased. That should lead to a faster recovery going forward. Watch out for any form of guidance for the rest of the year after it withdrew its targets earlier this year.

Antofagasta

Chilean copper miner Antofagasta will release a second-quarter production update this morning.

Restrictions are disrupting operations in Chile, forcing it to reduce the numbers of workers on-site and postponing non-critical work. Antofagasta warned in April that stricter rules introduced in late March forced it to slimdown operations further, which could impact output in the second quarter.

Some rules have been eased recently as its vaccination programme progresses and cases decline, but some restrictions remain in place. Production guidance for the full year will also be in the spotlight, with Antofagasta currently aiming to produce 730,000 to 760,000 tonnes at a net cash cost of $1.25 per pound, with output weighted more to the second half. There is potential for this to be upgraded at some point as it assumes coronavirus restrictions will remain in place for the rest of the year, but this will rely on how the pandemic pans out in Chile.

How to trade top stocks

You can trade a variety of stocks with City Index by following these four steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks

Latest market news

View more
US dollar doldrums shakes markets, ASX 200 still looks rosy: Asian Open
March 11, 2024 10:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Best week in 12 as bears get burned
Today 01:00 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Bullish breakout faces US inflation test, buying the dip preferred
Yesterday 04:00 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Japanese yen could further extend rally ahead of key BoJ decision
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Oil forecast: WTI falls away from $80 ahead of US inflation, OPEC monthly oil report
March 8, 2024 08:37 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Downwards trend with red arrow
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid
By:
David Scutt
March 7, 2024 02:15 AM
    Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 6, 2024 07:50 PM
      china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
      Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 6, 2024 05:47 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 27, 2024 06:03 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.