Equity Briefing easyJet CVS Group and Netflix

Airline easyJet is due to release a third-quarter trading update, veterinary firm CVS Group will release a full-year update, and streaming giant Netflix will kick-off the earning season for Big Tech by releasing quarterly earnings later today.

Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst
July 20, 2021 2:08 AM
Josh Warner
By :  ,  Former Market Analyst

Equity Briefing | easyJet Share Price | CVS GRoup Share Price | Netflix Share Price

Want the latest news to come to you?

You can get the latest market-moving news and incisive insight sent straight to your inbox every day, including the Equity Briefing, by subscribing to receive our market commentary updates.

Click here to subscribe.

easyJet

Airline easyJet is scheduled to release a third-quarter trading update this morning. EasyJet said it only expected to operate 15% of its pre-pandemic capacity in the third quarter, barely an improvement from the 14% reported in the first half. Still, analysts are expecting easyJet to report third-quarter revenue of £206.4 million. This will be a huge improvement from the £7 million booked the year before when virtually all travel was off the table and it compares favourably to the £240.0 million in revenue booked during the entirety of the first half. Still, that would fall far short of the £1.76 billion booked in the third quarter of 2019, before the coronavirus had surfaced.

CVS Group

CVS Group is scheduled to release a trading update to provide an insight into its performance since its financial year came to a close at the end of June. The company, which runs veterinary outlets around the UK, said in March that like-for-like sales had grown 8.2% in the first eight months, with growth having accelerated since the end of the first half to position it well for the full year. It said it expected to beat market expectations for the full year, with results due to be released on Thursday September 23. Analysts are expecting annual revenue to jump to £500.5 million from £406.5 million but are forecasting a drop in adjusted Ebitda to £45.5 million from £71.0 million.

Netflix

Later today over in the US, streaming giant Netflix is due to kick-off earnings season for Big Tech by releasing its second-quarter results. Netflix is up against some extremely tough year ago comparisons. Streaming subscriptions surged by 10 million in Q2 2020 as people were forced into lockdown. Management at Netflix believe that a lot of demand for streaming was pulled forward to 2020, explaining why Netflix added just 4 million in Q1 2021 and why Netflix is guiding for just 1 million new subscribers in Q2 2021. Guidance for Q3 could start to normalise and investors will also be looking out for any news on its ambitions to push into gaming.

How to trade top stocks

You can trade a variety of stocks with City Index by following these four steps:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade 

Related tags: Equities Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.