Equity Brief Wall Street outpaces Europe for another week

Thursday’s Draghi-triggered heebie-jeebies have passed

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 26, 2019 2:13 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


Stock market snapshot as of [26/7/2019 5:51 PM]

  • Thursday’s Draghi-triggered heebie-jeebies have passed though markets are still monitoring anything with implications for rates whilst also staying finely tuned to earnings season
  • That all adds up to a rebound that looks like it can make it to Wall Street’s close after European cash trading rounded-off the week on a firm note, albeit fractionally lower than the one before
  • Aside from a surprise beat by Alphabet and relatively solid Twitter earnings (offsetting Amazon’s miss) upside influences included a continuing strain of resilience amid overall mixed company results, and a better-than-expected early assessment of second quarter U.S. GDP
  • A low-momentum day in Treasury yields – with an eye to next week’s Fed meeting – may have played a part, as it kept a rein on the dollar bid. The greenback was also buffed by White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow ruling out retaliatory currency intervention; at least for the minority of speculators suspecting it. Still, with key economic readings tracking above forecast, it may only be a matter of time before rates anxiety returns, regardless of the Fed’s almost-certain 0.25% cut next week
  • Kudlow did have encouraging words on trade talks for markets. He noted further tariffs would remain on hold, if discussions next week go well, a counterpoint to President Donald Trump’s latest threat. Kudlow cautioned there’s no deal yet
  • In contrast to Europe, Wall Street is set to close the week definitively firmer, with the S&P 500 up about 1% on last Friday’s close

Corporate News

  • One thing Friday trading has in common on both sides of the Atlantic is that cheer has been led by a relatively small set of companies, a small worry regarding market breadth
  • Alphabet’s 10.8% rise a while ago constituted about 60% of the S&P 500’s gain in points. That ebullience is on the back of sharply better than expected earnings, revenue and key metrics than the market was expecting
  • Amazon fared far worse as its star-unit, AWS, produced lower than expected growth for the first time in dozens of quarters, albeit growth was still at a high-double digit percentage rate. Profit—and profit guidance—also missed as one-day shipping costs are set to be higher than initially thought. The stock dipped 2.5% at Friday’s worst. Solid Twitter earnings and user growth helped reassure tech sector investors though. The group’s story of underlying improvement, including 7-straight profitable quarters, looks more and more credible. The stock was last up 9.5%
  • In Europe, Vodafone, Nestle and Vivendi, helped carry the upside, whilst Gucci-owner Kering and Anglo were notable losers. The UK-based mobile giant launched a surprise pivot away from cell infrastructure ownership that could raise tens of billions of euros. Its stock surged almost 11%. Nestle gained 1.7% to a record high as the STOXX heavyweight’s deal with Starbucks gave profits a bigger than expected boost. Vivendi’s first-half adjusted net income also beat. Kering offset some of the gains with an 8% slump as Gucci sales disappointed. Miner Anglo American reported inconvenient news ahead of earnings next week. Its biggest shareholder will sell his stake. The stock fell 4%

Upcoming corporate highlights


Related tags: Abe Google Interest rates Shares market Fed FOMC US Earnings season Europe ECB Tech Stocks Central Bank Earnings Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Abe articles

Artificial intelligence stocks: the best AI companies to invest in
By:
Patrick Foot
October 24, 2023 09:00 AM
    Quantum computing stocks: how to invest in quantum computing
    By:
    Patrick Foot
    October 19, 2023 01:42 PM
      Amazon acquisitions: what does Amazon own?
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      October 11, 2023 02:28 PM
        S&P 500 outlook: Amazon Q1 earnings preview
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        April 25, 2023 02:36 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.