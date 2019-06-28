Equity Brief Profit Taking In Asian Stocks But Still Above Supports

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 28, 2019 3:22 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Stock market snapshot as of [28/6/2019 0525 GMT]


  • Ahead of the European session, profit taking were seen across the board for Asian stock markets that retraced yesterday’s gains ahead of the key meeting between U.S President Trump and China President Xi on the side-lines of the G20 summit on Sat, 29 Jun at 0230 GMT.
  • The worst performer is the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index where it has shed by -0.60% after yesterday’s rally that almost hit its recent swing high of 28634 printed on 24 Jun. Given the magnitude of its current loss, it is still trading above yesterday, 27 Jun low of 28287.
  • As at today’s Asian mid-session, on the average the key Asian benchmark stock indices are almost unchanged for the week and are still holding above their respective key medium-term supports within an up-trending phase (click here for a recap).
  • The S&P 500 E-mini futures is almost unchanged at yesterday’s U.S. session close of 2933 and traded within a tight range of 7 points as at today’s Asian mid-session.
  • European stock indices CFD futures are showing mix performances where the German DAX is up by 0.11% and the FTSE 100 almost unchanged.
  • Key European/U.K economic data releases to take note later will be U.K Q1 GDP out at 0830 GMT and Eurozone Jun CPI at 0900 GMT.

Macroeconomic Calendar


*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.





Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY nears 145 – is risk building for a reversal around these highs?
Today 05:13 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 11th August 2023
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq tumbles, Oil sees profit-taking after ‘good’ inflation data
Yesterday 06:11 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
Yesterday 04:41 PM
Dow Analysis: DJIA Nears 18-Month Highs After Benign CPI Data
Yesterday 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
Yesterday 12:48 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

dow_jones_02
Dow Analysis: DJIA Nears 18-Month Highs After Benign CPI Data
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 03:30 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Stocks rise as Italy leads relief rally
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 9, 2023 11:30 AM
      China flag
      AUD/USD, China A50 higher on China’s deflation (but will CPI keep falling?)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 9, 2023 03:11 AM
        Research
        DAX Analysis: Stocks fall as risk off tone continues
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 8, 2023 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.