Ahead of the European opening session, Asian stock markets are trading in a mix bag fashion with without any key economic data releases as at today’s Asian mid-session. Leading the pack is Korea’s Kospi 200 where it has rallied modestly by 0.42% as market participants are eyeing for a potential interest rate cut by the Bank of Korea on Thurs, 18 Jul monetary policy meeting.

The worst performer is Japan’s Nikkei 225; the cash market has reopened for trading today after a national day closure on Mon, 15 Jul. It has declined by -0.76% as local market participants digested the weak China Q2 QDP data release yesterday. In addition, the on-going weakness seen in the Nikkei 225 can also be attributed to the current strength seen in the JPY where the USD/JPY has remained below yesterday’s high of 108.11.

The S&P 500 E-mini futures has traded slightly higher by 0.10% to print a current intraday high of 3020 in today’s Asian session from yesterday’s low of 3012. Overall, the medium-term uptrend remains intact but from a technical analysis perspective, the S&P 500 is coming close to a key medium-term resistance/risk zone of 3045/55 where it faces the risk of topping out. Click here for our latest weekly technical outlook report.

U.S. Q2 earnings session has kickstarted with key banks earnings reports out this week. For today, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan will release their earning numbers.

No significant movement seen the European stock indices CFD futures at this juncture; the German DAX is up slightly by 0.10% while the FTSE 100 is almost unchanged.

*Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.



