Equity Brief: Late Rally Lifts Indices Ahead of Holiday Trade
Headlines
- US indices marginally higher after a late rally. See our latest analysis on the Dow, DAX, and Eurostoxx 50.
- Sector performance was mixed, with energy stocks (XLE) dumping almost 2% while REITs (XLRE) gained nearly 2%.
- Oil dropped sharply midday, eventually closing nearly 5% lower on the day. Gold tacked on nearly 2% today.
- The NYSE will close at 1:00pm ET tomorrow in advance of the Independence Day holiday. The US stock market will be closed all day Thursday.
- Stocks on the move:
- Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) both closed lower on the day, despite bullish price targets from research shop Stifel.
- Pharmaceutical firm Amarin (AMRN) gained 16% after raising it’s full-year guidance.
