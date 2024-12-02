Equities week ahead: Salesforce, Lululemon, Berkeley Group

Earnings this week from Salesfore, Lululemon and Berkeley Group are in focus

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
December 2, 2024 6:35 AM
stocks_06
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Salesforce Q3 earnings

Salesforce reports earnings on December 3rd. Expectations are for EPS of $2.45 on revenue of $9.35 billion, which comes as the share price trades 28% higher this year.

After a poor start to the year, Salesforce appears to be back on track. However, it's still a challenging environment as businesses take longer to commit to big deals amid an uncertain outlook. Yet despite tough macro conditions, there is some optimism, with AI now a significant part of the growth story.

In September, Salesforce revealed more details about its suite of autonomous AI agents. According to Salesforce, the Agentforce platform represents the third wave of the AI revolution. This agent software will be under the spotlight in Salesforce's Q3 results. CEO Marc Benioff reportedly said that this could start a hybrid future where humans and AI agents would work side by side.

Q2 figures helped the share price recover from disappointing numbers in May, which had sparked a steep sell-off. Revenue, which came in at $9.3 billion, was ahead of the $9.2 billion forecast, while EPS came in at $2.56, ahead of the $2.35 forecast. Guidance for the coming quarter will also be watched closely.

How to trade CRM earnings?

The Salesforce share price has trended higher since May, accelerating gains to 348. After rising to an all-time high of 348 for a second time, the share price has fallen lower in what could be a double-top reversal pattern.

Sellers would need to break below 316 to create a lower-low, confirming the reversal and exposing the 50 SMA at 300.00.

Buyers would need to rise above 348 to create a higher high and extend the bullish trend.

salesforce chart

Lululemon Q3 earnings preview

Athleisure brand Lululemon will release Q3 earnings on Thursday, December 5th. Expectations are for EPS of $2.72 on $2.36 billion in revenue.

The results come as the share price trades down 38% year to date, and after disappointing Q2 results, which sent the share price falling. In Q2, revenue grew 7% to $2.37 billion, below the $3.41 billion forecast. However, EPS beat estimates at $3.15, which is up from $2.68 the previous year.

However, Lululemon slashed its full-year guidance. The company now expects revenue for the full year of $10.38 billion to $10.48 billion, down from a previously expected $10.7 billion to $10.8 billion. Earnings guidance was also lowered.

One reason for its disappointing Q2 numbers was criticism of the breeze-through leggings pulled from stores. New styles are now being fast-tracked.

In the wake of Black Friday, attention will be very much on retailers and consumer demand. Other retailers that released earnings earlier in the season have highlighted the challenging retail environment and outlook.

How to trade LULU earnings?

The LULU share price is recovering from a 2024 low of 226. The price has been grinding higher, rising above the 50 and 100 SMA, but is failing to rise above the 200 SMA, which is proving a tough nut to crack.

Buyers need to rise above the 200 SMA at 322 and above 334, the November high, to extend gains toward 370, the late April high.

Failure to retake the 200 SMA could see the price head towards 300, last week’s low, and the 50 SMA.

lululemon chart

Berkeley Group results

Berkeley group is expected to have seen a solid start to the year. The government's new proposed changes to the planning system should help ease some of the struggles that housebuilders such as Berkeley Group have, helping the group deliver new homes the country needs.

However, the budget wasn't a win-win for Berkeley Group or other housebuilders, as the rise in employer National Insurance Contributions will hit company profits. Berkeley Group could unveil the extent of this hit this week. There are also concerns that the budget will have an inflationary effect over the longer term. The Bank of England has reined in rate cut expectations across the coming year, which could mean that affordability pressures remain.

It will be interesting to see if Berkeley tweaks its full-year outlook as a result. The house builder had been penciling in underline pre-tax profits of £525 million.

That said, property platform Zoopla has predicted that house prices will rise by 2.5% in 2025 and transactions will increase by 5%, which would be good news for the sector.

How to trade BKG earnings?

The price has been trending lower since mid-August, dropping from 5365 to 4150, which is currently its lowest level since November 2023.

The price has formed a series of lower highs and lower lows. The 50 SMA has crossed below the 200 SMA in a bearish signal and the RSI is below 50.

Sellers will look to extend the bearish trend towards the 4000 round number and 3750, the late 2023 low.

Any move higher will need to rise above 4380, last week’s high, and 4440, the June low, to start building a base higher.

berkeley group

 

Related tags: Equities Weekly Outlook

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities Weekly Outlook articles

Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 9, 2024 06:29 AM
    stocks_04
    Equities weekly forecast: Macy's, Dell & easyJet
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    November 23, 2024 02:00 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      Equities Week Ahead: Nvidia, Walmart & JD Sports
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 17, 2024 10:29 PM
        stocks_03
        Equities week ahead: Walt Disney, Home Depot, MicroStrategy
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 10, 2024 11:34 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.