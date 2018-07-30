Energy stocks and GVC pull FTSE higher from early fall

The FTSE gapped lower on the open as investors cautiously eyed a busy week ahead with several central bank decisions looming and corporate updates expected from key players such as BP and the UK banks

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 30, 2018 12:57 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The FTSE gapped lower on the open as investors cautiously eyed a busy week ahead with several central bank decisions looming and corporate updates expected from key players such as BP and the UK banks. As the day progressed a rally in oil over supply concerns in addition to strong earnings from GVC has helped lift the FTSE, overshadowing a weaker start on Wall Street and a stronger pound ahead of Thursday’s BoE rate decision.

Oil rallies as Iran sanctions overshadow trade war concerns

Oil rallied over 1% as supply concerns remain in focus ahead of the looming US sanctions on Iran which have already started to limit flows of oil from the county. The price of oil has rallied almost uninterruptedly for the last two weeks, as supply issues, mainly from Iran, but also Libya and Venezuela overshadow increased production from Saudi Arabia and Russia and demand concerns amid the unfolding trade war.  The rising oil price has boosted oil majors, including BP which is due to report tomorrow.

GVC hits the jackpot

Ladbrokes' owner GVC hit a record high after agreeing to launch an online betting platform in the US in conjunction with US hotel and casino operator MGM Resorts International. The move comes just months after a US Supreme court ruling lifting a ban on sports betting. GVC has hit the jackpot with this deal - as the UK government is taking measures to clamp down on gambling, GVC agrees a tie up with arguably the biggest US gambling brand, giving GVC access to 15 US states, with a population of over 90 million. With those statistics the 5.5% rally in the share price is a good reflection of the perceived benefits of the deal.

Nasdaq slips again

Earnings season continues in the US, with 140 companies on the S&P due to report this week.  Apple’s numbers, after the closing bell on Tuesday, are expected to be a central focus particularly following the mixed results from tech stocks and more specifically FAANG stocks so far. Netflix, Facebook and Twitter have all disappointed with their numbers tanking sharply in the aftermath, whilst Amazon and Alphabet rallied after smashing expectations, whilst the latter also shrugged off a €5 billion fine. There is a growing unease with subscription based or advertising revenue generation based business models within the tech sector, as these firms which have previously been unstoppable have fail to impress with their latest figures. On the other hand, the tech giants such as Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft continue to go from strength to strength indicating that we could see a decoupling of the FAANG trade, as Facebook and Netflix fall behind their peers.

The Nasdaq has dropped a further 1% in early trade, its third consecutive losing session. Losses total close to 4% over the past three sessions show just how nervous traders have become towards tech stocks, following these disappointing updates.

Related tags: UK 100 Oil Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Biden Drops Out, Tech Stocks Bounce Back
Today 07:23 PM
Gold forecast: Metals drops but bullish trend intact
Today 03:16 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after Biden steps down from election race
Today 02:12 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Alphabet, Lloyds
Today 11:16 AM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Political Shifts vs PMI and PCE Week
Today 09:30 AM
USD/CNH eyes fresh highs as PBOC cuts rates, USD/JPY bullish reversal incoming?
Today 06:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 20, 2023 07:07 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 Analysis: AO World pops on return to profit – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 5, 2023 07:15 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.