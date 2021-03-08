End-of-day trading: what is the best end-of-day strategy?

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer
March 8, 2021 12:09 PM
318 views
trading floor
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer

What is end-of-day trading?

End-of-day trading is simply the practice of making decisions very close to – or even after – markets close. Generally, end-of-day trading occurs in the last hour or two of the trading day and is specific to the stock market.

While most day traders will be looking to close out their positions at market close, some traders will choose to enter into new positions to make end-of-day profits – whether just for a few minutes before the markets close to take advantage of end-of-day movements, or to hold overnight.

End of day trading is also known as power hour, because this tends to be when a lot of trading happens, and the high volume can create a lot of opportunities. Power hour for stock markets is often considered to be between 7pm to 8pm (UTC).

Why trade at market close?

End-of-day trading is widely used by non-professional traders, who have day jobs or other time constraints. The concept of it is simple: the more time spent on the markets doesn’t equal more profits. By focusing all your energy on a smaller timeframe, you wouldn’t have to spend all day watching the markets.

Another benefit is that you’ll have the whole days’ worth of trading data to use to make decisions and evaluate.

End-of-day trading strategies

For some, end-of-day trading involves opening positions in the hour or so before the market closes to take advantage of other market participants shutting their positions or adjusting them ready for the impending downtime.

Regardless of the fact the market is going to close, the strategy for trading is much the same. You should be looking for the same signals and patterns as you would for any other trade. Before you enter any position (whether at market close or not), you should have created a set methodology for when you’ll trade. This should involve what entry level you want to see and what point you’ll exit a trade.

Another end-of-day strategy is to buy a market at close and sell it again when the market reopens to take advantage of movements that occur while the market is shut. In stocks especially – but often in other markets too – overnight returns can be significant. In fact, a study on night trading found that overnight returns tend to be higher than their intraday counterparts.1

Overnight

Intraday

Full day

Daily average returns

0.0024%

0.046%

0.067%

Daily standard deviation

1.45%

2.60%

2.85%

Annualised value-weighted returns

6.84%

3.72%

10.81%

Opening positions when markets are closing or closed enables traders to outline their plans and create orders for the next day, when there is typically less activity on the market.

How to trade market close

  1. Open a live account
  2. Create a trading plan
  3. Identify an opportunity
  4. Place an order to take advantage of a trend
  5. Close your position or attach a stop loss to automate your exit

1 Night Trading: Lower Risk But Higher Returns?, 2015


Related tags: Stocks Insights Volatility

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY analysis: Slightly softer US CPI increases chance of Fed policy hold
Today 04:41 PM
Dow Analysis: DJIA Nears 18-Month Highs After Benign CPI Data
Today 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
Today 12:48 PM
Euro to dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus ahead of US CPI
Today 11:00 AM
Leverage in forex: definition, examples and calculator
Today 08:15 AM
EUR/USD, Gold key levels ahead of today’s US CPI report: European open
Today 06:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 10, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:48 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 9, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:10 PM
      Research
      Novo Nordisk Q2 earnings preview: Where next for NVO stock?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 07:42 AM
        Research
        Alibaba Q1 earnings preview: Where next for BABA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 8, 2023 03:56 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.