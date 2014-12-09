emerging markets fearing us dollar yields china trifecta 82642014

In a quiet post-NFP Monday, markets focused on the research from the Bank of International Settlements finding that emerging markets face rising risk of servicing […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 9, 2014 3:22 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

In a quiet post-NFP Monday, markets focused on the research from the Bank of International Settlements finding that emerging markets face rising risk of servicing their USD-denominated debt owing to the rising value of the US currency. But the real danger will come from bounce in US bond yields as well as persistent deterioration in Chinese economic figures.

The BIS story caught the attention of FX and bond traders particularly as the USD index soared to fresh five-year highs following Friday’s release of the November jobs report showing the biggest monthly increase in nonfarm payrolls in nearly three years.

Not only 75% of emerging markets’ $2.6 trn raised in foreign bonds were denominated in US dollars, but also $3.1 trln in international banks cross-border loans to emerging markets were largely in USD as of mid- 2014.

EM’s risk from further appreciation in the US currency could be further exacerbated if borrowers’ rising currency costs are combined by an increase in US bond yields. As can be seen in the chart below, emerging markets’ fears from higher US yields have been alleviated by a 30-basis point decline in US ten-year yields.

Don’t forget bond yields

Between a rising USD and ascending bond yields, the latter poses the more direct risk to EM borrowing costs. The chart below shows how emerging market performance (measured by the total performance of Morgan Stanley’s EM equity funds) fared worst during rising bond yields, such as in December 2013, when bond yields reached the 3.0% level, which was the highest in two years.

And China

Looking ahead, the worst combination of dangers for EM would be double whammy of rising USD & US bond yields, alongside a third ingredient of deteriorating China figures. Today, the ascent of the USD has overshadowed bond yields, but news China is moving from bad to worse as seen in both first and second tier data on consumer demand, manufacturing and imports. Case in point, today’s release of China trade figures showed a new record surplus in November, but aided by a 7% drop in imports– the fifth straight monthly decline over the last nine months. With China serving as the biggest source of demand for Latin and Asian EM, any pullback in imports, or a weakening yuan (or both) could become a veritable challenge for EM sentiment.

The chart below does not lie. Global disinflationary dangers will make it hard for US bond yields to regain 2.60% level any time soon. But any fresh strengthening of the greenback and headwinds on China may leave EM flat on their back.

EM SPX USD Yields Chart Dec 8

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.