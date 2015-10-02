For the first time since 1988, emerging markets are likely to see net outflows this year, as accelerating outflows from resident investors combine with poor inflows from foreign investors.

According to data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF), foreign investor flows to emerging markets is likely to be only US$548 billion this year, lower even than during the days of the global financial crisis. Meanwhile, resident investors, panicked by the meltdown in Emerging Market (EM) currencies, are likely to step up the rate at which they send capital abroad. These factors could combine and lead to net outflows of US$540 billion this year, compared to net inflows of US$32 billion in 2014.

“Flows to EMs have weakened sharply in volatile market conditions and a jump in risk aversion,” said Charles Collyns, the IIF’s chief economist. “We now project overall negative flows for the first time since the emerging markets concept was first devised in the late 1980s.”

Not helping EM economies is the pervasive atmosphere of slowing growth and the crunch in fiscal revenues from the massive slump in commodity prices.

IMF head Christine Lagarde warned Wednesday in a speech that the IMF was distressed about international economics, particularly the emerging markets. “The prospects of rising interest rates in the United States and China's slowdown are contributing to uncertainty and higher market volatility," she said. "There has been a sharp deceleration in the growth of global trade. And the rapid drop in commodity prices is posing problems for resource-based economies."

She warned that EM are likely to suffer their fifth successive year of falling rates of economic growth, and that financial risks are now elevated in these countries.

According to the IIF, China will likely bear the brunt of the “drought” in private capital inflows as foreign investors factor in the economic fallouts from the country’s excess industrial capacity, slowing property sector, the stock market debacle, and weakness in external trade. Data by Bloomberg showed last week that capital is fleeing China faster than ever before, with a record US$141.66 billion departing its shores in August.

Problems will likely escalate once the much-telegraphed Fed interest rate hike becomes a reality. The IMF has already warned that the event could unleash a new financial crisis in highly indebted EM countries, which may find it difficult to service their debt at higher interest rates.

In this difficult environment, some EM countries could fare much worse than others.

“Countries most in jeopardy from emerging-market turbulence include those with large current account deficits, questionable macro-policy frameworks, large corporate foreign exchange liabilities, and acute political uncertainties,” the IIF said. “Brazil and Turkey combine these features.”