Emerging markets down not out

After a gruelling six months, some emerging market assets are beginning to turn higher.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 12, 2018 6:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Emerging markets down, not out

Summary

After a gruelling six months, some emerging market assets are beginning to turn higher.

EM trades try to bounce

With the risk of outright trade war heightened, and U.S. economic strength dragging dollar borrowing costs higher, emerging market assets are losing favour, as depicted by the chart for the WisdomTree EM Consumer Growth ETF below (Figure 1). Compare it with Figure 2 which charts PowerShares QQQ ETF, based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The Nasdaq has outperformed all major U.S. gauges in recent years on the back of fast-growing web giants like Netflix, Facebook and Amazon. Figure 3 is the chart for iShares Value ETF, which tracks the S&P 500 Value Index. None of the three assets qualify as ‘overbought’ or ‘oversold’ according to their stochastic oscillator sub-charts. In each case, the indicator is well within standardised boundaries. However, for the EM ETF, the oscillator only recently re-entered the main chart area, rising back above the lower boundary in recent weeks. In other words, it was ‘oversold’ but is now recovering. In one sense, this suggests a missed opportunity. On the other hand, combined with corroborating factors—for instance if weekly technical support at c. $22.30 should hold—the chart could be signalling a sustainable rebound.

Cautions

It’s important to note that many trending indicators are interval-specific. This means their signals are only applicable within the current time frame. In fact, using daily intervals, all the assets below are either close to or have reached a state of being technically overbought. Additionally, buying, or selling interest can keep an asset overbought or oversold for far longer than anyone can predict. In this case though, one possible takeaway is that the EM ETF has begun a sustainable recovery. This can be confirmed by closer observation.



Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.