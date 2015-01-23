Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 15.83 points higher or +0.47 per cent to 3,370.29, taking the year-to-date performance to +0.15 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.76 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +1.11 per cent. This was the fourth straight session of gains for the SGX, which can be attributed to investor expectations for a decisive stimulus package for the eurozone economy.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the gainers were oil and gas (+1.7 per cent), small cap (+1.11 per cent), utilities (+1.10 per cent) and maritime (+0.90 per cent). The losing sectors were healthcare (-1.50 per cent), basic materials (-0.28 per cent) and consumer (-0.21 per cent). The SGX traded 1645 million shares Thursday, valued at SG$1291.6 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 295/146.

The European Central Bank announced plans to buy more than €1 trillion (SG$1.52 trillion) in government and private bonds commencing March, according to Al Jazeera America. The ECB’s plan is to purchase a mix of government bonds and a smaller component of private bonds aggregating €60 billion (SG$91.25 billion) per month through September 2016. Stocks across the globe were bullish following the ECB action, with major indices on Wall Street gaining between 1.5 per cent and 1.8 per cent.

Speaking at Davos, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned on Wednesday that the Chinese economy was hurt by a housing slump and slowing investment and manufacturing growth, and that these headwinds would continue through 2015. "China's economy has entered a period of new normal," he said, as quoted by AsiaOne. "The new situation has made structural reform all the more necessary. The (economic) adjustment in China reflects the world economy."

Latest data from Singapore’s Council for Estate Agencies showed that nearly 4000 real estate agents have left the industry due to falling property sales, while more than 50 real estate agencies shut their business over the past 12 months. According to Mohamed Ismail, chief executive of PropNex, one of the largest real estate agencies, Singapore’s lacklustre property market has become a “purging system of the fittest agencies and efficient agents,” as reported by The Business Times.

However, the situation is somewhat different in the prime office rental market. According to CapitaCommercial Trust Management (CCTM), Singapore’s prime office rents will continue to rise this year because the number of new properties hitting the market is limited, as reported by the Straits Times. Singapore’s prime office rents are set to rise in 2015 by the highest rate seen in at least four years.

According to the Straits Times, the SGX is in talks with the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to start trading Chinese equity-index options based on the FTSE China A50 Index. The move will address investors’ needs to hedge their risks on Chinese stocks, in one of the world’s most volatile equity markets. "We're awaiting CSRC guidance on when they are ready to let options trade overseas," said President Muthukrishnan Ramaswami. "We are not in a great rush. The futures have some room to grow and options do provide a second stage of growth." The SGX also intends to expand its futures contracts beyond equities into foreign exchange said the Straits Times.

Del Monte Pacific Ltd (SGX:D03) has deferred its planned preference share offer in the light of “weak global market conditions.” The company had intended to use the proceeds from the preference shares to refinance a bridge loan that partly funded its acquisition of Del Monte Corp’s consumer food business in 2014. Instead, the company will now make arrangements to extend the bridge loan.

Keppel Corporation Ltd (SGX:BN4) said its profit during the fourth quarter rose 6.1 per cent to SG$725.9 million on revenue of SG$3.93 billion which was higher by 9.1 per cent. It will pay a final dividend of SG$0.36 per share, making the year’s payout a total of SG$0.48 per share, said The Business Times.

Keppel Corporation Ltd and Keppel Land Ltd (SGX:K17) will hold their respective results briefings, which were previously postponed, on Friday this week, says TODAY. The companies called for a trading halt on Wednesday pending an ‘announcement,’ resulting in intense market speculation.

Find up to date information on the Straits Times Index at City Index.