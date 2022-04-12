ECB preview: No policy adjustments expected

The ECB is due to announce its interest rate decision on Thursday at 12:45 GMT to a deteriorating economic backdrop. No change to policy is expected.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 12, 2022 4:59 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

When:

The ECB interest rate meeting will take place on Thursday 14th April at 12:45 GMT followed by a press conference at 13:30pm.

The economic backdrop

 

The meeting comes at a tine when economic uncertainty remains high amid the continued fallout from the Ukraine war. The economic backdrop has moved more towards stagflation since the last meeting, with inflation rising to a record high of 7.5% YoY in March, confidence falling, and growth slowing. The ongoing war and energy prices continue to pose a risk to the outlook and risks are tilted to the downside.

In the March meeting, the ECB guided to end APP bond purchases in Q3 and for the first interest rate increase to come “some time” after the end of asset purchases. ECB President Christine Lagarde was no longer ruling out an interest rate hike. The more hawkish stance from the ECB left the market expecting a rate hike in the third quarter, keeping in mind that the ECB has repeatedly said that it will not raise interest rates until it has ended its sovereign bond purchases.

What to expect?

 

The ECB are not expected to take any meaningful policy decision in the April meeting given the lack of hard data reflecting the impact of the Russia war. Christine Lagarde could give some clarity to the possible policy options which lay ahead, whilst re-iterating March’s decision. The macroeconomic projections in the June meeting could provide cover for a sooner end to asset purchases.

Market expectations have turned more hawkish recently, which could leave investors vulnerable to disappointment. There is a good chance that the ECB won’t ride to the rescue of the euro which is suffering versus the USD, as the Fed plans aggressive tightening and ahead of the French elections.  Any sense of disappointment could pull the euro lower.

Learn more about the ECB

Where next for EUR/USD?

 

After facing rejection at the 50 sma on the daily chart, EURUSD has been steadily trending lower, hitting support at 1.0835. The price has attempted to recover from this level but has struggled to meaningfully move above the 20 sma . Meanwhile, the 20 sma crossed below the 50 sma in a bearish move. The RSI is also hinting towards more downside.

Sellers will look to take out support at 1.0835 to open the door to 1.08 the 2022 low.

On the flip side, resistance can be seen at 1.0930 and 1.10 round number.


EURUSD chart

 

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas ECB EUR USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.