ECB faces questions as growth slows

The ECB’s first meeting of the year could be a sombre affair.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 23, 2019 10:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The ECB’s first meeting of the year could be a sombre affair.

What now?

Despite a more promising start for global stock markets in 2019, concerns about economic growth in Europe and beyond are deepening. This raises questions about future policy just a month after the central bank drew a line under the QE era by ending government bond buying. The central bank’s rough deadline for when interest rates may rise from around zero, is ‘through the summer’. But rates futures markets now price a less than 40% chance of a hike in 2019. And, after a spate of surprisingly soft economic readings from the continent’s largest economy, Germany, in recent weeks, the euro has fallen almost 2%  since 10th January on expectations the ECB could soon be forced to cut Eurozone growth forecasts. On Wednesday, ahead of the bank’s policy announcements and press conference on Thursday, European government bond yields slumped, a sign that investors expect risks to the region’s economy to remain in the spotlight. Since concrete policy changes are off the cards, market focus, will, as usual, be on the ECB’s policy statement and press conference, particularly a Q&A by the bank’s president, Mario Draghi. There are five key points to watch.

Forecasts on hold

Draghi recently said Europe’s slowdown could last for longer than expected though a recession is unlikely. But the bank slightly reduced 2019 growth and inflation forecasts for the year just in December. It also tweaked its statement to tip the balance of perceived risks slightly to the downside. Changing such assessments again could be misinterpreted by markets. The lack of levers to pull in terms of a policy response in the event of further downgrades also points to the bank keeping forecasts and risk assessment steady. Even a small change in nuance could weigh heavily on the euro at this stage though, with the bank unlikely to avoid addressing new downside risks to growth entirely.

Watch ‘the summer’

The bank’s ‘through the summer’ rates guidance is also in the cross hairs. But dwindling growth and receding expectations about tighter policy at other pivotal central banks, implies the ECB will be wary. The Fed has spent most of the month reminding markets of its new policy ‘flexibility’. The Bank of Japan on Wednesday pushed the horizon for an end to its own stimulus programme further into the distance. In context, if the ECB reiterates its rough timeline for looking again at rates, that will be slightly bullish. If it avoids a mention or uses different language pressure on the rates indications will remain heightened, keeping the euro capped too.

Green shoots

With Eurozone inflation dropping to 1.6% in December, the ECB will also be hard-pressed to telegraph much more than an uptick in the first or second quarter of the year. However, rising wages in the bloc create an interesting conundrum as they can read across to a rise in price pressures. As such, it’s worth keeping an eye on Mario Draghi’s thoughts on Eurozone CPI, as they could be a bright spot for the outlook.

QE Lite

QE might be over for the main part, but sovereign debt markets are awash with suggestions that a form of quantitative easing could continue at the margins for longer. After a mention in minutes of the Bank’s prior policy minutes, investors are eyeing the idea of new long-term ultra-cheap loans to banks to replace a programme of four-year loans that will expire in coming years.

Brexit prep

What about Brexit? Bank officials have customarily said preparations for a potential UK exit from the EU with no deal are well in hand, but the chances of that happening are now perceived to be lower. At a minimum, markets have long suspected the ECB would avoid raising rates in such an event. With no deal looking strongly off the cards, Draghi could well be pushed for ramifications to policy from a soft Brexit or even no Brexit. In other words, such questions are another indirect way of gauging rates expectations. Again, any answers from the ECB could help set the euro’s direction.

Related tags: Bonds Euro Interest rates ECB Forex EUR Germany 40 Draghi

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

Close-up of market chart
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
By:
David Scutt
January 14, 2025 10:50 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY: Bearish break signals deeper slide as US yields retreat
    By:
    David Scutt
    November 26, 2024 10:21 PM
      Gold trading
      Yields, gold slump on Trump Treasury pick, ceasefire deal
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 25, 2024 09:34 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY takes 161, Bond yields rise on prospects of Trump round 2
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 1, 2024 11:04 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.