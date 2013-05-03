ecb divided its nfp friday 14032013

It’s been the usual pre-NFP session in Asia, not helped with Japan still celebrating golden week. The euro still languishes pretty close – the lows […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 3, 2013 4:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

It’s been the usual pre-NFP session in Asia, not helped with Japan still celebrating golden week. The euro still languishes pretty close – the lows (1.3036) made following the ECB announcement and press conference yesterday. As I mentioned yesterday the 25-basis-point cut was already priced into the single currency which saw the euro initially rally back above 1.3200 following the announcement. With ECB President Draghi again talking about negative deposit rates to get the banks lending, the euro crumbled. I personally think this is another classic European plan to make a plan. We have heard the ECB President mention negative deposit rates before so this isn’t new news and there wasn’t any detail on how this will be achieved in yesterday’s statement as far as I can see. Interesting that the press are picking up on how many members voted for a 50-basis-point cut with the FT highlighting a spilt from the Bundesbank with Jorg Asmussen voting against the cut and President Weidmann voting in favour in of the cut. Both members share  scepticism that the cut would have any effect on market interest rates.

Turning to today we have the all important UK services PMI data release this morning, with the market looking for 52.4 following stronger manufacturing data earlier this week and a stronger growth story last week. As always I point out that the UK is a service driven economy these days so this number is important to what some are calling the recovery.

The main event of the day will be the NFP release, with the market looking for a rebound from 88k last month to 140k with the unemployment rate looking to hold steady at 7.6%. We have seen mixed data this week leading up to the labour report, with the ADP report showing a weak reading from the private sector as the jobless claims data revealed a brighter picture.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.3030-1.2975-1.2955 | Resistance 1.3150-1.3245-1.33315


USD/JPY

Supports 97.50-97.00-96.30 | Resistance 98.50-99.00-99.75


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5500-1.5470-1.5410 | Resistance 1.555-1.5600-1.5630

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.