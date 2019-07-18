easyJet Flies Higher After Encouraging Results

A double whammy of good news sent easyJet flying up the FTSE leader board.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
July 18, 2019 11:34 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

A double whammy of good news sent easyJet flying up the FTSE leader board.  Strong Q3 results combined with news of poaching Peter Bellew as Chief operating officer from rival Ryanair sent shares 2% higher when the broader market was in decline.


Whilst here in the UK we are bemoaning the cooler summer, easyJet has been cashing in. The low-cost carrier reported an increase in revenue per seat and sales for the three months to 
June, rising 11% from a year earlier.

easyJet said that it was on course to meet its full year earnings estimate, predicting £400 - £440 million.
A sharp increase in late bookings, which are usually more expensive has provided some relief for easyJet in what has become an increasingly challenging environment. Investors had been fearing that easyJet would have to warn on profits, particularly after May’s half year results made for dismal reading.

Points against
European carriers have seen margins squeezed owing to a glut in capacity across the region and as Brexit uncertainty has put holiday makers off booking another foreign excursion. With a lack of major sporting events and overall demand trending lower some carriers are struggling. there is no getting away from Brexit and the potential disruption that a disorderly exit from the European Union could have on easyJet. This has weighed on the price of the share which has lost 60% in 12 months.

Points for
However, today’s results and appointment could offer support to the price of easyJet shares. As will the fact that rival Ryanair will be cutting flights next summer because the grounding of Boeings 737 Max jets will delay the delivery of Ryanair’s new Max 200 aircrafts. easyJet, as an Airbus only fleet will be unaffected. Below the Brexit headwinds is hasn’t all been bad news, easyJet is still managing to grow its underlying business, whilst others fail. easyJet could emerge stronger after a difficult period for the aviation industry.

Analyst Consensus
7 Buy
16 Neutral
2 Sell
Analyst Price Target  -1124.4. This offers 5.5% upside.


Levels to watch:
easyJet is trading below its 200 sma but above its 50 and 100 sma on the daily chart. Support can be seen at 1000p. A break above 1100p could indicate a stronger move higher towards 1200p.


Related tags: Shares market

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.