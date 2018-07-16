Earnings stream in focus

Stock market attention is fixed on another set of key earnings due in the hours and days ahead.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 17, 2018 12:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Summary

Stock market attention is fixed on another set of key earnings due in the hours and days ahead.

No China crisis

There is no trade led slowdown in China. At least not yet. Stock markets there and in the region fell in the wake of the downtick in GDP, though not as sharply as per some daily declines of late. European indices and U.S. futures shrugged off the weak data entirely. Beijing’s longstanding deleveraging programme (note recent falls in money supply readings, namely M3) is a likelier – and hence more benign – explanation as to why growth missed the 6.8% foreseen by consensus by a tenth of a percentage point. Aside from that, Chinese growth and activity trends are largely intact. They’re also still close to firing on all cylinders, looking at recent trade output. Monday’s growth data therefore sounds fewer alarms on the short-term outlook for risk-taking. This keeps the focus on optimistic expectations for corporate earnings, another large raft of which will land in days ahead.

Europe wobbles with oil

European markets and even more so, the FTSE hinge rather more precisely on oil and metals than Chinese growth or markets, at the moment. Additional data showed June crude imports to the country fell to a 6-month low. South Korean imports fell to the lowest since January 2015, as buyers prepared for the return of sanctions on Iran. The news means it was even worse timing for the WTI/Brent discount to double last month—one of the fastest widenings on record—imposing steep losses on oil desks. Some of them will cover by selling. Together with re-emerging Brent contango—when the spot is lower than the forward price—as supply rises, it’s not a good look for oil shares. One takeaway is that even if earnings from large stock market component in coming days are strong—for instance Netflix and Unilever—this may not suffice to offset existing bearish undercurrents entirely.

Watch Netflix

Netflix will kick off Big Tech reporting after U.S. markets close on Monday. The streaming giant’s Q2 report will be more of a fulcrum for markets than the first batch of large U.S. bank earnings on Friday. Nowadays, shares in three of the largest North American lenders can slide, as they did on Friday, and the market will not mechanically fall into the red, unless broader sentiment is awry. Wall Street closed firm at the end of last week. Indications are likely to be more pessimistic if a web leader that also reads to modern consumption trends, like Netflix, misses the quarterly mark. Conversely, a bumper report will lift expectations for other large technology components that are set to report in coming days and weeks. In that case, stock markets will feel the beneficent effect.

Figure 1 - S&P 500 TRBC sector market capitalisation as of 13th July 2018 – source Thomson Reuters/City Index

Bank of America needs to show loan growth

Bank of America, will, like its larger and more diverse rival JPMorgan, probably report a satisfactory rise in profit in a short while. With the latter showing expansion in loans whilst the other consumer-oriented lender, Wells Fargo lost out, investors want to see whether BofA relinquished market share. If so, any share price reward for strong top-line earnings is likely to be tardy at best, as seen with Citi and the other banks that reported on Friday. U.S. Retail Sales are the main top-tier data release remaining. In a ‘hot’ economy though, the New York Fed manufacturing index has also become influential of short term fillips and down drafts of late. A slight pull back is forecast for monthly sales to a 5% rate, and a similar level of cooling is seen in the NY index to 22.


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.