Earnings Plays to Look out For

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 18, 2020 11:16 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
On Tuesday, Walmart (WMT) is likely to unveil 1Q EPS of $1.14 vs. $1.13 the prior year on revenue of $130.7B compared to $123.9B last year. Walmart is the world's largest company and number one retailer, and on April 30th, the Co introduced Express Delivery, a new service that delivers multiple items to a customers front door in less than two hours. The Co plans to roll this program out to almost 2,000 stores over a few weeks beginning in May. Looking at a daily chart, the RSI is below 50. The MACD is positive and below its signal line. The MACD must penetrate its zero line to expect further downside. Moreover, the stock is below its 20 day MA ($125.79) but above its 50 day MA ($120.94). We are looking at the final target of $110.10 with a stop-loss set at $130.10.

On Wednesday, Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) is expected to announce 4Q EPS of $0.89 vs. $0.78 the prior year on revenue of $584.7M compared to $488.4M in the year before. The Co is a leading global video game publisher and its current analyst consensus rating is 19 buys, 8 holds and 1 sell, according to Bloomberg. From a technical point of view, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is above its signal line and positive. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $124.81 and $118.51). We are looking at the final target of $143.30 with a stop-loss set at $122.30. 

On Thursday, Nvidia (NVDA) is anticipated to release 1Q EPS of $1.68 vs. $0.88 the prior year on revenue of $3.0B compared to $2.2B last year. The Co is a leading designer of graphics processors and on May 14th, the Co premiered its new computers for artificial intelligence processing in data centers and graphics chips. The Co also stated that its Ampere chip design is 20 times faster than its predecessors. From a chartist's point of view, the RSI is above 50. The MACD is above its signal line and positive. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $292.64 and $265.61).  We are looking at the final target of $384.00 with a stop-loss set at $286.00.   

On Friday, Deere (DE) is awaited to post 2Q EPS of $1.80 vs. $3.52 the prior year on revenue of $8.1B compared to $10.3B last year. The Co manufacturers agricultural and construction equipment, and on May 1st, the Co announced that Tamra A. Erwin, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Verizon Business, a division of Verizon Communications was elected to Deere's Board of Directors. Technically speaking, the RSI is below 50. The MACD is below its signal line and negative. The configuration is negative. Moreover, the share stands below its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at $136.34 and $136.9). We are looking at the final target of $106.90 with a stop-loss set at $139.40.

Looking at the S&P 500 CFD, the index has become choppy and may be entering a sideways channel in between support at 2725 and resistance at 2973.00. Price made a lower low last week compared to the low it made in early May, but price is still headed to retest resistance at 2973. If price can break above the 2973 resistance level, we will most likely see further upside towards 3129. If price is unable to reach the 2973 resistance level we may see a pull back, followed by another reach for 2973.00. A break below 2725 support could pressure the index back down towards 2538 support.   



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
