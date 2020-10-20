Earnings Play: Verizon Communications
On Wednesday, before market, Verizon Communications (VZ) is expected to release third quarter EPS of $1.22 compared to $1.25 last year on revenue of approximately $31.6 billion vs. $32.9 billion a year earlier. Verizon is the largest wireless provider in the U.S. and on October 20th, the company reported that it teamed up with Nokia to offer private 5G capabilities to enterprises in Europe and Asia-Pacific.
Looking at a daily chart, in logarithmic scale, Verizon's stock price broke out to the downside of an ascending wedge pattern that price had been rising within since late-March. Price has also penetrated to the downside of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Price will most likely continue to fall until it reaches its first support level at 55.50. At 55.50 price could possibly consolidate and attempt to rebound. If the rebound fails then price could break below 55.50 and decline further to 53.75. If price happens to rebound, traders should first look to the 200-day SMA as resistance. If prices rises back above the 200-day SMA then traders should look to the lower trendline for resistance. If price re-enters the pattern, then the breakout has failed.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Looking at a daily chart, in logarithmic scale, Verizon's stock price broke out to the downside of an ascending wedge pattern that price had been rising within since late-March. Price has also penetrated to the downside of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Price will most likely continue to fall until it reaches its first support level at 55.50. At 55.50 price could possibly consolidate and attempt to rebound. If the rebound fails then price could break below 55.50 and decline further to 53.75. If price happens to rebound, traders should first look to the 200-day SMA as resistance. If prices rises back above the 200-day SMA then traders should look to the lower trendline for resistance. If price re-enters the pattern, then the breakout has failed.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Yesterday 07:55 PM
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Yesterday 04:20 PM
Yesterday 02:49 PM
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Equities articles
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
December 23, 2024 02:45 PM