Earnings Play Salesforce com

Key levels ahead of Salesforce.com earnings release on Thursday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 27, 2020 11:48 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: Salesforce.com

On Thursday, after market, Salesforce.com (CRM) is expected to announce first quarter EPS of $0.70 compared to $0.93 a year ago on revenue of approximately $4.8B vs. $3.7B last year. The company develops business software and on May 13th, the Board of Directors appointed Gavin Patterson as the company's new President and Chief Revenue Officer.    

From a chartist's point of view, Salesforce.com's stock price has just dipped below the lower trend line of an ascending wedge pattern that price has been rising within since mid-March. Price was stopped at the $183.00 resistance level twice in May, where the second peak closed below the first, a bearish signal. The RSI has crossed to the downside of a rising trend line that the indicator has been holding above since mid-March. Price may fall to the $165.00 support level and pierce it on the way to $155.00. If price can manage to get back above the lower trend line of the ascending wedge pattern and reach the $183.00 resistance level, then we may see a run towards record highs around $196.00.          



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Crude oil analysis: WTI plunges on demand fears as OPEC+ fails to lift prices
Today 04:29 PM
Crude Oil and Silver Analysis: Key Levels to Watch
Today 03:10 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX starts the new month on the front foot
Today 01:09 PM
USD/CAD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – June 3, 2024
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, Oil forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:51 AM
GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
Today 05:56 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

united_kingdom_04
GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
By:
David Scutt
Today 05:56 AM
    china_02
    Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 03:34 AM
      Australian flag
      ASX 200 faces technical test after ramping its way into June
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 11:04 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        Weekly equities forecast: What a UK election could mean for stocks?
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        June 1, 2024 07:23 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.