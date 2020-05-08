Earnings Play Coty

How to play Coty's earnings

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 8, 2020 11:33 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Earnings Play: Coty

On Monday, before market, Coty (COTY) is expected to report third quarter EPS of $0.01 compared to $0.13 a year ago on revenue of appx. $1.5B vs. $2.0B last year. On April 29th, Henkel, a German conglomerate and KKR (KKR), a U.S. investment firm, made the decision to hold off on purchasing beauty brands that Coty has been attempting to sell since early 2020, according to Reuters. 

Looking at a daily chart, Coty's stock price recently broke to the downside of a symmetrical triangle pattern that began in mid-March and ended in late April. Price is currently below the 20, 50, and 200-day moving averages. A retest of the  50-day moving average as resistance is possible therefore we have placed a stop at the $6.00 level. If price fails to break above the $6.00 level then it is more likely that price will pull back and continue downward creating a descending channel. We would then anticipate prices to reach $4.25 and likely revisit the 2020 lows at $3.00.     



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: AU GDP figures in focus for the RBA
Today 01:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Dow Jones Dax Forecast ECB Powell testifying will keep rate cut expectations in focus
Today 06:00 AM
USD/JPY forecast: What sparks fresh highs when conditions are already exceptionally good?
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Forex Seasonality – March 2024: USD/JPY Gains, USD/CAD Falls in March
March 1, 2024 02:35 PM
NASDAQ100 Forecast :QQQ inches higher after a record close
March 1, 2024 02:16 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
March 1, 2024 09:02 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Close-up of stock market board
Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
By:
Ryan Thaxton
February 27, 2024 06:03 PM
    china_07
    Hang Seng, China A50 seeking fresh bullish catalysts to power market recovery
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 22, 2024 01:21 AM
      japan_02
      Ducks have lined up for Nikkei 225 to test its 1989 high
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2024 10:54 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.