DXY may be Ready to Resume Move Higher

The DXY has been consolidating in a pennant formation since reaching the 161.8% Fibonacci extension

March 25, 2020 10:09 AM

DXY may be Ready to Resume Move Higher

The US Senate and White House reach FINALLY reached a bi-partisan fiscal stimulus deal worth an estimated $2 trillion.  The deal was reached at roughly 1:00am ET this morning, though traders have been expecting the agreement all day yesterday, as the DJIA rallied over 11% in its largest one day move since 1933.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

As global stock markets caught up to yesterdays closed in the US, the US Dollar began to pull back.  However, on a 240-minute the DXY has already been consolidating in a pennant formation since reaching the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs in mid-February to the lows on March 9th.  The consolidation is near a trendline dating back to May 2018.  If the DXY does break higher from here, the target is near 109.80. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

EUR/USD often trades the inverse to the DXY, as the Euro makes up almost 58% of the US Dollar Index.  So, it would make sense to see a similar, opposite move in EUR/USD.  On a 240-minute Price action in the EUR/USD has been moving lower since the highs on February 20th, stalled on March 20th, and began consolidating in a flag like formation.  This too seems as its ready for its next move.  If price does break lower out of the flag formation, the current target is near parity (1.0050).  (EUR/USD can still move higher, as high as 1.1070 and still be in a valid flag formation, just note that from wherever price breaks lower from the flag, the flagpole needs to be adjusted to that breakdown point. )

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a daily GBP/USD chart we can the US Dollar pair is trading in a resistance zone, just below 1.2000.  If price holds below this key psychological resistance area and pulls back, it would provide more evidence that the  DXY can move higher.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The set-ups and resistance in these US Dollar pairs provide evidence that DXY may be headed higher.  We have seen an extreme move off the lows on March 9th from 94.60 to roughly 103.  It’s hard to imagine we could see a move like that again soon.  But then again, the way these markets have been moving over the last month, it is possible!


Related tags: EUR GBP USD Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Oil prices rallies above $70 support, Russell 2000 dips on profit-taking
Today 07:55 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY Repatriation Flows vs. Bullish Technicals
Today 02:26 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks extend losses ahead of FOMC minutes
Today 02:17 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Will the dollar resume lower with key data on tap?
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:45 AM
Nasdaq tumbles as bonds sell off, Gold holds historic highs
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold grinds higher ahead of key inflation reports
By:
David Scutt
August 31, 2023 02:19 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: upside potential as economic expectations converge
    By:
    David Scutt
    August 29, 2023 03:35 AM
      EUR/USD: positioning for a peak in US bond yields
      By:
      David Scutt
      August 24, 2023 04:32 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 27, 2023 04:43 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.