DXY continues to surge; EUR/USD lower

The US Dollar Index has broken above the top trendline of the upward sloping channel and is gunning for the March 2020 highs

April 26, 2022 3:37 PM
Forex trading

DXY began moving higher in May 2021 as the Fed hinted that it may be ready to begin quantitative tightening.  Throughout the last year, inflation increased dramatically, and so did the value of the DXY.  The US Dollar Index traded in an orderly rising channel from a low of 89.53 on May 25th until it broke out of the top of the channel to today’s high of 102.07.  There are 2 main reasons for the aggressive move higher since April 5th : 1) rumors of faster than previously expected rate hikes 2) lockdowns in China due to the coronavirus, particularly in Shanghai and now possibly even Beijing. It now seems like the US Dollar Index is on a mission to reach the highs from March 2020 at 102.99.  However, notice that price is diverging with the RSI, an indication that the DXY may be ready for a near-term pullback.

20220426 dxy daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade DXY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, the DXY is trading near the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs of April 20th to the low of April 21st.  In addition, the index broke below a rising wedge and is currently testing the underside of the bottom trendline of the wedge.  First resistance is at the apex of the wedge near 102.13, just ahead of the March 2020 highs at 102.99.  Notice the RSI is also in overbought territory on the short-term timeframe as well, increasing the possibility for a near-term pullback.  First support is at today’s low of 101.51. Below there, horizontal support is at 101.04 and 100.58.

20220426 dxy 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

What is the DXY?

EUR/USD makes up over 57% of the DXY. Therefore, the pair often moves in the opposite direction as the US Dollar Index.  On the daily timeframe, the pair has been moving lower in an orderly channel since May 2021 from a high of 1.2263 to today’s low of 1.0662.  Just as DXY is approaching the March 2020 highs, EUR/USD is approaching the March 2020 lows at 1.0636.  Below there, the next support level isn’t until the lows of January 2017 at 1.0340.  However, price and the RSI are diverging, indicating that EUR/USD may be ready for a near-term bounce.  First horizontal resistance is at the April 19th lows at 1.0761, then the bottom of the shooting star candlestick on April 21st at 1.0824.

20220426 eurusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

DXY has been on a tear higher for most of the last year.  More recently, the US Dollar Index has broken above the top trendline of the upward sloping channel and is gunning for the March 2020 highs.  As EUR/USD moves inversely to DXY, if DXY doe reach 102.99, watch for EUR/USD to reach its 2020 lows.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas DXY EUR USD

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.