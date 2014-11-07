draghi unruffled chf up and bothered nfp next 78522014

ECB president Draghi weighs on the euro after stating the duration of the next round of asset purchases. EUR/CHF nears the all-important 1.2000 level and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 7, 2014 12:56 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

ECB president Draghi weighs on the euro after stating the duration of the next round of asset purchases. EUR/CHF nears the all-important 1.2000 level and US jobs could deliver a 350,000 rise in non-farm payrolls.

As if backed into a corner following rumours of non-consultation with governing council members, ECB president Draghi struck back by reiterating quantitative and time-based forward guidance; highlighting that the ECB balance sheet expansion would reach 2012 levels and introducing a time-based guidance of a two-year period to purchases of ABS and covered bonds. Draghi showed no hesitation in keeping the door open for outright purchases of sovereign bonds, hinting at further downward revisions to growth and inflation at next month’s meeting.

CHF caught between ECB and Swiss gold vote

Swiss franc traders are closely watching the November 30 Swiss referendum on whether the Swiss National Bank should raise gold reserves to hold 20% of its total reserves from the current 7.8%. While the Swiss public favours the inclusion of more gold at the bank, Swiss parliament, as well as the central bank, counter that the yellow metal lacks effectiveness as a monetary policy tool. The SNB prefers to continue selling gold and holding liquid currencies to facilitate its FX interventions — a crucial instrument in staving off excessive franc strength and winning the fight against deflation. This includes the central bank’s commitment to support EUR/CHF above 1.2000, which it has been doing successful since 2011. But this could change.

Although the SNB has won previous referenda in maintaining the status quo over gold holdings, current polls by Swiss broadcaster SRG suggest the ‘Yes’ camp is firmly in the lead. A victory for the ‘Yes’ camp means the SNB will be forced to hold more gold, becoming constrained in limiting CHF appreciation. The immediate implication of a ‘Yes’ is a positive for CHF and gold.

The worst case scenario for the SNB would be a ‘Yes’ vote and renewed euro weakness. Regardless of additional sweeteners Draghi offers in the way of monetary policy next month, euro weakness is an integral part of combatting deflation. With EUR/CHF standing at 1.2040, the closest it had been to 1.2000 in two years, the SNB must find a way. If you trust the SNB to continue saving the 1.2000 line, favouring USD/CHF remains viable. Having broken above its 2012 channel, USD/CHF’s 0.8200 appears intact.

NFP at 350,000?

We expect tomorrow’s release of October NFP to come in 330,000-340,000, exceeding expectations of 235,000. The unemployment rate is seen edging up to 6.9% from 6.8%, while the participation rate is expected to hold at 66.0%. The reason behind our bullish NFP view is a result of the continued declines in weekly jobless claims of the past four weeks, which dragged the latest four-week moving average to 14-year low of 279,000. Nine-year highs in the employment component of the services ISM following five consecutive monthly gains, as well as persistent strength in the ADP measure of private payrolls back up our bullish expectations. The 115.30 target in USD/JPY anticipated here is just a temporary stop on the way to 117.80-118.20.

EURCHF Nov 6

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.