Key elements

The upper boundaries of both the long-term ascending channels (in orange & in light-blue) are converging at 18150/18200 (see weekly chart).

The longer-term RSI oscillator is right below its resistance which suggests that upside potential is limited at the moment (see weekly chart).

Recent price action has formed a “Doji” which suggests that the “bulls” are getting indecisive to push the Index higher (see daily chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region (see daily chart)

The 20-day Moving Average is acting as a support at around 17700 (see daily chart).

The 17415 support coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 15 October 2014 low to 21 November 2014 high (see daily chart).

The 17920 level coincides with multiple Fibonacci projection levels from various degrees (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 17920

Support: 17700 & 17415

Next resistance: 18150/18200

Conclusion

The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) is now showing signs of weakness right below 17920 pivotal resistance.

As long as 17920 is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a setback towards 17700 in the first instance and breaking below 17700 may act as an impetus for a further decline towards 17415.

On the other hand, a clearance above 17920 may see the continuation of the bullish trend to target the long-term key resistance at 18150/18200.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.