Dow Jones Forecast :Dow Jones extends gains after PPI, retail sales data

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 2:10 PM
Congress building
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.55% at 34915

S&P futures +0.35% at 4474

Nasdaq futures +0.55% at 15893

In Europe

FTSE +0.87% at 7441

Dax +0.32% at 15712

  • US PPI cools to -0.5% MoM, down from 0.4%
  • Retail sales fall -0.1% vs -0.3% expected
  • Biden & Xi Jinping meeting in focus
  • Oil slips despite upbeat China data 

PPI eases, boding well for CPI to cool further

US Stock indices are set to open higher, extending gains from yesterday after the encouraging US inflation report fuels hope that interest rates have peaked.

The three main indices had their best daily performance yesterday in over six months after U S consumer prices came in softer than expected at 3.2% YoY, pulling yields lower. The market is breathing a sigh of relief, and the focus is now shifting to when the Fed could start cutting interest rates.

Data today showed that PPI unexpectedly fell -0.5% MoM in October after rising 0.4T% in September. The data bodes well for CPI to ease further.

Meanwhile, retail sales fell -0.1% MoM, better than the -0.3% forecast, and September saw an upward revision to 0.9%, suggesting that consumers are still resilient and putting the US economy in a sweet spot of cooling inflation and on track to avoid a recession.

Looking ahead, attention will be on a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese premier Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The two will meet for the first time in a year as they attempt to repair a strained relationship. The market will be is looking for any signs that friction is easing between the superpowers as they discuss artificial intelligence, drug-trafficking and military conflicts.

 

Corporate news

Target is set to jump over 14% on the open after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings. The retailer posted adjusted EPS of $2.10 ahead of $1.47 forecast thanks to the lowering of inventory and reining in of costs.

JD.Com, the Chinese e-commerce giant, is set to open almost 4% on the open after the company posted a jump in profits as supply chain difficulties eased.

Dow Jones forecast – technical analysis

After finding support on the 200 sma on Friday, the Dow Jones has rebounded higher, testing resistance at 35000, the September high. Buyers need to break above this level to extend gains to 36350 and 36680 the August high. On the downside, support can be seen at 34300, the 100 sma ahead of 34000, the August low and round number.

dow jones forecast chart

FX markets – USD rises, GBP falls

The USD has steadied after steep losses in the previous session as US inflation data cooled by more than forecast. However, today, yields are ticking higher, lifting the greenback from a two-month low versus major peers.

EUR/USD is falling after German wholesale prices cooled, dropping -0.7% MoM after rising 0.2% in September. The data comes after eurozone GDP figures showed that the economy contracted 0.1% in the third quarter, fueling bands that the ECB is also at the end of its rate hiking cycle.

GBP/USD is falling after UK inflation cooled to 4.6% YoY from 6.7%, marking the largest drop in inflation in two years and boosting bets the next move by the BoE will be a rate cut rather than a rate hike. The market is pricing in 25 basis points rate cut in June next year

EUR/USD +0.97% at 1.0795

GBP/USD +1% at 1.24

 

Oil inches lower despite upbeat China data

Oil prices are edging lower after three days of gains on signs that the US, the world's largest oil producer, could be at peak production off setting an improved demand outlook from China.

China's data showed that industrial output increased at a faster pace than expected, and retail sales jumped ahead of expectations, an encouraging sign for the world's second-largest economy and largest importer of oil. The data suggests that recent worries over economic growth in China may be overdone, particularly as the IEA joined OPEC, raising oil demand growth forecasts for this year.

Meanwhile, downward pressure on oil comes from supply worries amid the expectation that the US is near peak production for crude oil.

The EIA will release its first oil inventory report in two weeks later today after a system upgrade prevented the report from being released last week.

WTI crude trades -0.7% at $77.65

Brent trades +0.07% at $81.85

Looking ahead

15:30 US crude oil inventories

 

 

 

 

Related tags: US Open Dow Jones USD Oil

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD outlook has brightened by signs of peak US inflation
Today 11:20 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:43 AM
Crude oil looks heavy despite the rollicking risk rally in Asia
Today 05:15 AM
USD/JPY bears eye 150, DAX squares up to its 200-day MA: European open
Today 04:32 AM
Gold glistens as the US dollar plunges (XAU/USD, DXY)
Today 02:02 AM
AUD/USD, USD/CNH: Aussie dollar’s China proxy tag put to the test
Today 01:36 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest US Open articles

USA flag
Nasdaq100 Forecast: Nasdaq100 soars after cooler CPI
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 02:07 PM
    Congress building
    S&P500 Forecast: S&P500 inches lower in a subdued start & after Moody's downgrade
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    November 13, 2023 02:02 PM
      Congress building
      Dow Jones Forecast :Dow Jones rises with jobless claims, Powell in focus
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 9, 2023 02:21 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: S&P500 trades cautiously ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        November 8, 2023 02:07 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.