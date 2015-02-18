What happened yesterday

The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) has continued to inch higher as expected. Please refer to this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The trendline support joining the lows since 10 February 2015 is now at 17940.

The upper limit of the Expanding Wedge” configuration is at 18310 which is also a Fibonacci projection cluster level from various degrees.

The hourly Stochastic still has some “room” for further downside before reaching its “extreme” oversold level. This observation highlights the risk of a minor pull-back

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 17940

Resistance: 18120 & 18310

Next support: 17700

Conclusion

The short-term bullish trend remains intact and we have tightened the daily pivotal to 17940 for a last potential push up towards 18120 before 18310 (“Expanding Wedge” upper limit).

On the other hand, a crack below the 17940 may damage the bullish trend to see a decline towards the next support at 17700 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.