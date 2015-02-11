What happened yesterday

The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) has broken above the 17810 daily pivotal resistance and invalidated the short-decline scenario. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The hourly RSI remains bullish above its trendline support and 50% level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 17720

Resistance: 17950 & 18120

Next support: 17600/17560

Conclusion

Elements have turned positive and as long as the daily pivotal support at 17720 holds, the Index is likely to see a further push up towards 17950 before 18120.

On the other hand, a break below 17720 may damage the bullish tone to see a slide to test the next support at 17600/17560.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.