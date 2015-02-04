dow jones daily outlook for wed 04 feb potential push up towards intermediate range top at 17850 152

What happened yesterday The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) has staged a bullish breakout above 17390 as expected. Please click […]


February 4, 2015 3:05 PM
DJIA (1 hour)-daily forecast-04 Feb 2015What happened yesterday

The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) has staged a bullish breakout above 17390 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The intermediate term trendline resistance joining the highs since 09 January 2015 now stands at 17850.
  • The 17850 resistance also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster.
  • The hourly RSI oscillator remains above its support and 50% level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 17550

Resistance: 17850

Next support: 17365

Conclusion

As long as the daily pivotal support at 17550 holds, the Index is likely to see a further push up towards the 17850 intermediate range top.

On the other, failure to hold above 17550 may see a deeper slide to test the next support at 17365.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

