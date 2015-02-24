dow jones daily outlook for tues 24 feb potential decline below 18260 241862015
What happened last week The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) has managed to push up and hit
The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) has managed to push up and hit our first target at 18120.
Pivot (key resistance): 18260
Support: 18055 & 17890
Next resistance: 18615
As long as the 18260 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to stage a decline towards 18055 before 17890.
However, a break above 18260 may see a further push up towards the next resistance at 18615.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.