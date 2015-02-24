(Click to enlarge)

What happened last week

The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) has managed to push up and hit our first target at 18120.

Key elements

The upper limit of the Expanding Wedge” configuration is at around 18260 which is also a Fibonacci projection cluster level from various degrees.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region.

The 17890 support also corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 02 February 2015 low to 20 February 2015 high.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 18260

Support: 18055 & 17890

Next resistance: 18615

Conclusion

As long as the 18260 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to stage a decline towards 18055 before 17890.

However, a break above 18260 may see a further push up towards the next resistance at 18615.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.