What happened earlier

The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) has continued to push higher as expected. Please refer to this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The 17800 support also corresponds with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 02 February 2015 low to 13 February 2015 high.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 17800

Resistance: 18120 & 18310

Next support: 17600/17560

Conclusion

The short-term bullish trend remains intact and as long as the 17800 daily pivotal holds, the Index is likely to see a push up towards 18120 before 18310 (“Expanding Wedge” upper limit).

However, failure to hold above 17800 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 17600/17560.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.