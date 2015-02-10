What happened earlier

The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) has challenged the upper limit of the neutrality zone at 17900 but failed to close above it. Thereafter, it has started to drift lower. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resistance and 50% level.

The 17600/17560 support also coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 02 February 2015 low to 06 February 2015 high and 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 06 February 2015 high.

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 17810

Support: 17600/17560

Next resistance: 17950

Conclusion

As long as the daily pivotal resistance at 17810 is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a push down to test the 17600/17560 support before another round of potential upswing emerges.

However, a break above 17810 may see a “squeeze up” to retest the 06 February 2015 swing high at 17950.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.