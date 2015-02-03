What happened earlier

The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) has pushed down, tested but managed to hold above the lower limit of the “Symmetrical Triangle” at 17100/17000

Key elements

Price action has managed to reverse up at the 17100/17000 support (lower limit of the “Symmetrical Triangle”).

The 17100/17000 support also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from the oversold region.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 17224

Resistance: 17390 & 17700

Next support: 17100/17000

Conclusion

As long as the daily pivotal support at 17224 holds and a break above the 17390 level, the Index is likely to trigger a further upside movement to target 17700 next.

However, a break below 17224 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline to retest the significant support at 17100/17000.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.