What happened yesterday

The Wall Street Index (proxy for the Dow Jones Industrial Average) has rallied and hit the 17850 resistance as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Current price action is coming close to the intermediate range top at 17900 but without any clear signs of exhaustion yet.

The hourly RSI has reacted off from its overbought region.

Key levels

Resistance: 17900 & 18100

Support: 17730 & 17560

Conclusion

The Index is now right below a short-term significant resistance at 17900 but without any clear bearish elements. Turn neutral for now and only a break below the 17730 support is likely to trigger a slide towards 17560 next.

On the other hand, a break above 17900 may trigger a further upside movement towards 18100.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.