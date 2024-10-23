Dow Jones, China A50 look to go their separate ways

Wall Street indices may be around their record highs, yet the Dow Jones has been knocked from its perch and considering its next leg lower. Yet I suspect buyers are lurking around the China A50 in anticipation of its next leg higher.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 23, 2024 3:00 AM
Wall_street_sign
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Wall Street indices may be around their record highs, yet the Dow Jones has been knocked from its perch and considering its next leg lower. Yet I suspect buyers are lurking around the China A50 in anticipation of its next leg higher.

 

Dow Jones technical analysis:

The recent outperformer on Wall Street is having second thoughts this week, with the Dow Jones now considering a break beneath its 43k level. A 3-star bearish reversal pattern has formed on the daily chart (evening star), and a lower high has since formed on the 4-hour chart.

 

A dark cloud cover also formed on the 4-hour chart, with its high respecting a prior support level at 43,288. A break beneath the 42,937 low assumes bearish continuation and brings the 42,587 low into focus near a 61.8% Fibonacci ratio.

 

Note that the 4-hour RSI (14) formed a bearish divergence ahead of the 3-day reversal, and has since confirmed the move lower. It has also yet to reach oversold, hence the bias for at least one more leg lower.

20241023dji

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 

China A50 futures technical analysis:

The rally from the September low to October high was nothing short of impressive, having risen just shy of 50% in under three weeks. News of stimulus ahead of golden week was the news speculators had been waiting for, so much that many of seemed to be more focussed on buying more stocks during the holiday period over spending time with family.

 

Yet when cash markets reopened, traders were quick to book profits when it was revealed no further stimulus was imminent, resulting in a -21% retracement. This technically places the China A50 into a bear market, even if only just.

 

Still, buyers resurfaced around 13,000 and the monthly pivot point, allowing the China A50 market to form a prominent bullish engulfing day around the 61.8% Fibonacci level. The bullish candle was also on higher volume to suggest initiative buying.

20241023cn50

 

  • Bulls could seek dips within the bullish engulfing candle, in anticipation for a rise to at least 14,000 or the 2023 high (14,220)
  • A initial minor retracement lower also seems likely given lower volumes since the bullish engulfing day
  • We may need to wait for the 4-hour RSI (2) to dip into oversold before a swing low is formed and bullish momentum returns

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex A50 Dow Jones Indices APAC session

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    channel_03
    US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      gold_02
      Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 02:00 PM
        Uptrend
        GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 21, 2025 05:35 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.