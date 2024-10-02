Dow Jones, ASX futures remain firm while the Nasdaq struggles

Appetite for risk may have had a wobble, yet the Dow Jones and ASX 200 futures markets remain relatively close to their record highs. Unlike the Nasdaq 100, which has been left behind during recent bouts of risk on.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 2, 2024 6:08 AM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The 20 and 60-day correlation between the Dow Jones and SPI 200 futures markets sit a strong 0.94, whereas the equivalent correlation scores with the S&P 500 futures contracts is 0.81 and 0.93 respectively. This means that ASX futures currently share a stronger correlation with the Dow Jones. And the two markets exhibit similar features in how they got to and retraced from their record highs.

 

In both cases their pullbacks have been relatively small, and this week’s price action remains elevated relative to their August highs. While the Dow formed a shooting star at the record high, the ASX 200 futures market formed a dark cloud cover (2-bar reversal), yet the subsequent fallout has been limited.

 

20241002dowAsx

 

I suspect price action could remain choppy while we make our way towards Friday’s NFP. But unless the numbers are truly dire, I suspect traders will seek to buy any dips. Slightly softer-than-expected jobs data retains hopes of Fed cuts towards a soft economic landing, yet stronger data points to a stronger economy (and therefore stronger forward earnings), even if it could slow the pace of the Fed’s easing. From that views point, I see any pullback towards the August highs as tempting for bulls and both the Dow Jones and ASX 200 futures markets could be trading at record highs sooner than later.

Now if I were to short a major index, I would wait for turbulent times and likely pull up the Nasdaq. And that is because it had the deepest pullback from its record high in July among the Wall Street indices and is the only one of the three to not have reached a new high since. However, that is not to say I have an overly bearish outlook on the Nasdaq right now.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 

Middle East and US election could be key drivers for sentiment

I write this knowing that there are well-grounded concerns that War could spread across the Middle East and bring allies into the equation, sparking fears of a much larger-scaled war. Ther fact gold regained its footing on Tuesday reminds us that gold remains a safe-haven and not just a ‘dovish-Fed’ play. And should tensions escalate then it could weigh heavily on the stock market. Conversely, should the worst not happen and these fears subside, appetite for risk could be restored during a quarter that is usually associated with stock market gains.

 

With that said, the US election on November 5 is a clear event risk for global markets, and we could find that indices get caught in a volatile frenzy should Donald Trump take the lead in the polls leading up to it. It really depends on how the race goes, but as Trump’s policies are considered more inflationary then it could dent Wall Street sentiment. But for now, I suspect we’re simply looking at a regular pullback on US markets, and bulls are on the sidelines seeking to re-enter long.

 

 

Nasdaq 100 technical analysis

A shooting star also formed on the Nasdaq 100 futures chart on the same day as the Dow Jones. Prices are no trading below 20k, but only just. And while the retracement from last week’s high has been deeper than that of the Dow or S&P 500, price action is still constructively bullish as they pushed above the August high. Therefore, unless we enter an outright mode of risk off, we’re also seeking a swing low on the Nasdaq 100 futures chart.

20241002nasdaq100

 

  • Take note of the weekly VPOC (volume point of control) near the 19,531 swing low and 50% retracement level. The 20 and 50-day EMAs are also nearby for potential support over the near term.
  • The 25,550/60 region has been a pivotal level over the past few months, therefore a break above it is required to become confident that investors want to push the Nasdaq to a record high.
  • A break below 19,500 assumes sentiment has truly turned for the worse.

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq Indices ASX Dow Jones

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_07
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:28 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
        By:
        James Stanley
        Yesterday 07:22 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.