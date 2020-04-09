Dont Fight the Fed

The FED will not let the US economy fall off the cliff!

April 9, 2020 11:10 AM

Don’t Fight the Fed!

How many times have you heard the saying “Don’t Fight the Fed”?  Over the course of the last month, the Fed has taken very aggressive actions to help fight off the economic effects of the coronavirus.  Some of which include:

  • Cutting rates by 100bps in March to near 0%
  • Launching Quantitative Easing (QE4) worth $700 billion
  • Announcing they would provide up to $300 billion in new financing to small businesses
  • Extending lines of credit to companies
  • Extending swap lines to various countries
  • Participating in the overnight commercial paper markets to make sure there is enough liquidity

Well, today the Fed took it up a notch and is throwing even more money at the markets to make sure everyone is secure including small businesses and municipalities, as well as, expanding TALF.  Today, the Fed is doing the following:

  • Taking steps to provide up to $2.3 TRILLION in loans
  • Providing liquidity facilities for main street and municipalities (up to $500 Billion)
  • Expanding primary and secondary corporate debt facilities and TALF

On this announcement, stocks continued their relentless bid higher and the US Dollar sold off.  Markets are blowing off the additional 6,606,000 initial jobless claims released today (and the previous 2 weeks total of nearly 10,000,000 initial jobless claims), ignoring the various expectations we have been seeing for Q1 and Q2 GDP of down 5% to down 40%, and laughing at companies who are removing their 2020 outlooks because of the effects of the coronavirus, such as GE this morning.  Why?  Because the Fed has the markets backs! 

On the announcement, S&P 500 futures had moved from 2716.50 to a high of 2785, a move of 68.5 handles!

Source:  Tradingview, CME, City Index

In addition, the high from the move is near the same level as the 50% retracement from the February 20th highs to the March 23rd lows.  So, although things have not gotten better surrounding the economic impact of the coronavirus, the markets are aware that it doesn’t matter.  If things get worse, the Fed will be there to make sure everything is ok. 

Source:  Tradingview, CME, City Index

The US Dollar Index had sold off from above 100 down to 99.50, a move to 50+ pips.  As the Fed floods the markets with US Dollars, the increase in supply lowers the price. 

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

If there is a pickup in demand, as we saw in March (the Flight to Safety trade), price may bounce. Until then, DXY has room to trade back down to the 200 Day Moving Average and lows from March 27th near 98.25.

Source:  Tradingview, City Index

One thing is for sure….no matter how many times traders hear “Don’t Fight the Fed”,  there will always be those that do against them.  Although stocks could go lower and the US Dollar Index may move higher from here, the Fed has made their point.  They will not let the US economy fall off the cliff!


Related tags: Indices USD Fed Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Rejected at Resistance
Today 06:55 PM
USD/JPY Update: The Yen Recovers After the Fed Decision
Today 04:34 PM
Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High amid Limited Response to Fed
Today 04:30 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises post-Fed, big tech earnings in focus
Today 02:37 PM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:30 AM
EURUSD, Nasdaq Analysis: ECB Rate Decision and AI Uncertainty
Today 06:40 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

aus_02
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Inflation Miss Sets Stage for First RBA Rate Cut Since 2020
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 01:51 AM
    Research
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tech stocks continue to thrive amid AI optimism
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 23, 2025 01:00 PM
      stocks_04
      S&P 500 Analysis: Conflicting signals arise just off its all-time high
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 23, 2025 01:49 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 20, 2025 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.