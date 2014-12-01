domestic loans and advances during october remained flat over september 81172014

Meanwhile, Singapore saw the biggest annual increase in prime office rents in the Asia-Pacific region


December 1, 2014
Loans and advances by Singapore’s banks during October amounted to SG$604.4 billion, barely budging from the September total of SG$604.5 billion, according to statistics released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Friday. According to The Straits Times, rising loans to the housing, building and construction sectors were offset by declines in lending to financial institutions and the manufacturing sector.

However, on a year-on-year basis, aggregate loans and advances grew 9.0 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Aggregate loans to the business sector in October amounted to SG$369.9 billion (SG$370.9 billion in September), while those to consumers were SG$234.5 billion (SG$233.6 billion in September).

Tight vacancies in the prime and ‘A’ grade office spaces led to Singapore posting the highest increase in office rentals this year of 13 markets of the Asia-Pacific region, according to Cushman & Wakefield, as reported by The Business Times.

Overall, Singapore rents for prime office space are up 10.9 per cent this year, according to Cushman's statistics quoted by The Straits Times. "While the tight supply has played a part in pushing up rents for offices here, leasing momentum has also been sustained at a level that has gradually eroded vacancies and tilted the market in the landlord's favour," said Ms Sigrid Zialcita, Cushman & Wakefield's managing director of research for Asia Pacific. "This is due to the island's continued allure for companies to base at least a part of its regional operations here."

Singapore Airlines Ltd (SGX:C6L) received clearance from the Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) to raise its stake in Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd (SGX:J7X) from 44 per cent to 56 per cent, according to Channel News Asia.

Tourism operator Straco Corporation Ltd (SGX:S85) announced that its Straco Leisure subsidiary had completed the acquisition of the business and assets of ferris wheel operator Singapore Flyer for SG$140 million according to The Business Times. Earlier this month Straco Corporation reported double-digit growth in both revenue and earnings during the third quarter.

Reuters reported on Saturday that chocolate confectionery maker Petra Foods Limited (SGX:P34) turned the legal tables on Swiss food giant Nestle SA (ETR:NESR) when Singapore’s High Court ruled in its favour in a suit related to intellectual property rights over a chocolate wafer product. Quoting The Business Times, Reuters said the judge rejected Nestle’s claim that Petra’s “Take It” rectangular chocolate wafer violated its trademarks and copyrights and, instead, upheld Petra's counterclaim that sought to invalidate Nestle's trade mark registrations for the shape of Kit Kat bars.

